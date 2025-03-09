EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Hit By Secret Divorce Rumors in Wake of Rape Case Scandal — 'She Always Looks Happier Without Him'
Showbiz insiders believe Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are heading for the divorce courts after not being able to recover from the rape case scandal that has tarnished their reputation.
They could be the next high-profile couples to split in recent months, following the demise of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's marriage and that of Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kunis was spotted looking relaxed and happy as she headed to dinner in Los Angeles last week with a male friend, while her husband was absent from the scene.
Eagle-eyed fans also noted a stark contrast between Kunis' cheerful presence and the couple's recent public appearances, where they have often appeared downcast.
An insider said it was a "nice change of pace" to see Kunis so upbeat during the outing. "
Our source added: "She and Ashton always look like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders whenever they go somewhere together.
It is not recent that friends believe they are nearing the end of their marriage because they've had a turbulent couple of years to say the least." Recent controversies may shed light on the couple's somber demeanor.
The actors met on the set of the hit sitcom, and after Dude Where's My Car? star Kutcher split from ex Demi Moore in 2011, the former co-stars began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015.
In 2023, Kunis, 41, and Kutcher, 47, faced significant backlash for their public support of their That '70s Show co-star, Danny Masterson, who has since been convicted of rape.
Their relationship was tested when their letters of support for Masterson, 48, were leaked.
Outraged fans slammed the couple for asking the judge to be lenient on the convicted rapist and accused them of not believing victims.
While the couple attempted damage control by releasing an apology video, it was not well received – and sparked further backlash.
The pair eventually stepped down from their positions at Thorn, an anti-child trafficking organization in the wake of the scandal, which Kutcher had started with Moore.
Despite their letters of support, Masterson was slapped with 30-years to life behind bars after he was found guilty of raping two girls.
While they expressed regret over their letters, Kunis and Kutcher didn't exactly cut all ties to their former convicted co-star.
As we reported, the pair remained friends with Masterson's brother Jordan. As recently as May, the duo was spotted grabbing dinner with Jordan at The Grill in Beverly Hills.
Additionally, Kutcher drew criticism from Hollywood last June for his support of Al in filmmaking.
The That ’70s Show venture capital firm launched a $243 million fund in 2023 to invest in artificial intelligence start-ups. And recently, the actor spoke about "playing around" with a beta version of OpenAI’s video generation program, Sora, at an event in Los Angeles with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
"It’s pretty amazing," Kutcher said.
He also gushed: "You can generate any footage that you want. You can create good 10, 15-second videos that look very real. It still makes mistakes. It still doesn’t quite understand physics... but if you look at the generation of this that existed one year ago as compared to Sora, it’s leaps and bounds."