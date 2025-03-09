EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Hit By Secret Divorce Rumors in Wake of Rape Case Scandal — 'She Always Looks Happier Without Him'

They could be the next high-profile couples to split in recent months, following the demise of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's marriage and that of Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Showbiz insiders believe Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are heading for the divorce courts after not being able to recover from the rape case scandal that has tarnished their reputation.

Kunis is said to look miserable when she's with Kutcher.

Kunis was spotted looking relaxed and happy as she headed to dinner in Los Angeles last week with a male friend, while her husband was absent from the scene.

Eagle-eyed fans also noted a stark contrast between Kunis' cheerful presence and the couple's recent public appearances, where they have often appeared downcast.

An insider said it was a "nice change of pace" to see Kunis so upbeat during the outing. "

Our source added: "She and Ashton always look like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders whenever they go somewhere together.

It is not recent that friends believe they are nearing the end of their marriage because they've had a turbulent couple of years to say the least." Recent controversies may shed light on the couple's somber demeanor.