EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth Rips Off Wedding Ring — Sparking Break-Up Rumors After His Wife Elsa Pataky Confessed to 'Ups and Downs' in Relationship

While many admirers were captivated by a muscular Hemsworth spotted in Australia's Byron Bay last week, the attention of those close to the star was drawn to something notably absent: the Thor actor's wedding ring.

Aussie Hemsworth 41, is typically seen wearing his wedding band, but on this occasion, he chose to forgo the platinum piece adorned with polished black gems.

Our source said: "He nearly always wears his wedding band and there has been a lot of speculation among his circle about the state of his marriage after Elsa's telling comments."

During a day at the beach with one of his twin sons, Hemsworth’s choice to go ringless raised eyebrows.

Interestingly, he did sport another striking ring on his middle finger at the same time. Last year, his actress wife, Pataky, 48, addressed the "ups and downs" of their marriage, which began in 2010 and produced three children.

"It's not easy," she todl Hola! Spain.