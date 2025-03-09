Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth Rips Off Wedding Ring — Sparking Break-Up Rumors After His Wife Elsa Pataky Confessed to 'Ups and Downs' in Relationship

Source: MEGA

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have sparked split rumors after the actor was spotted without his wedding band.

March 9 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Movie hunk Chris Hemsworth has been spotted hitting the beach near his mega-mansion Down Under without his distinctive wedding band.

It's led pals to speculate whether his marriage to Elsa Pataky is also going under after she confessed to marriage woes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA

Pataky recently confessed her relationship with Hemswort hasn't always been a bed of roses.

While many admirers were captivated by a muscular Hemsworth spotted in Australia's Byron Bay last week, the attention of those close to the star was drawn to something notably absent: the Thor actor's wedding ring.

Aussie Hemsworth 41, is typically seen wearing his wedding band, but on this occasion, he chose to forgo the platinum piece adorned with polished black gems.

Our source said: "He nearly always wears his wedding band and there has been a lot of speculation among his circle about the state of his marriage after Elsa's telling comments."

During a day at the beach with one of his twin sons, Hemsworth’s choice to go ringless raised eyebrows.

Interestingly, he did sport another striking ring on his middle finger at the same time. Last year, his actress wife, Pataky, 48, addressed the "ups and downs" of their marriage, which began in 2010 and produced three children.

"It's not easy," she todl Hola! Spain.

Source: MEGA
Before that, questions about the status of the couple’s marriage arose after it was revealed Avengers star Hemsworth and Pataky were spending large amounts of time away from each other.

While the actor was not spotted at the family’s mansion to put up the Christmas tree in December 2023, fans also noticed he and his wife were taking separate vacations.

"Haven't seen you and Chris together in a while," one concerned fan wrote on Pataky’s Instagram, adding: "Hope all is good."

Pataky traveled to Japan with the pair’s sons in October of that year while Hemsworth took the couple’s daughter to Iceland.

The couple then took separate vacations again in November 2023 when Pataky traveled to Spain for an awards ceremony while the Spiderhead star flew to Abu Dhabi with his brothers, Liam and Luke Hemsworth.

Source: MEGA

The couple's separate breaks have also sparked fears they may be headed for Splitsville.

Hemsworth again jetted off to Brazil weeks later to promote his film, Furiosa, alongside co-star Anya-Taylor Joy. Pataky and the couple’s three children did not join him on the trip.

According to an insider, there was a question mark regarding the status of Hemsworth and Pataky’s marriage at that time.

And the source suggested there are "red flags" in the couple’s relationship and "things have definitely changed" between the pair.

Source: MEGA

Dad-of-three Hemsworth has a reputation as a devoted family man.

"The status of Chris and Elsa's marriage is a question mark," an insider added. "The separate vacations are a huge red flag, but it's more than that."

Rumors Hemsworth and his wife had "drifted apart as a couple" come after the pair tied the knot on December 26, 2010.

Hemsworth and Spanish-born model Pataky welcomed their daughter, India, in 2012 and their twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, in 2014, with the family leaving Los Angeles for a change of scene to New South Wales in 2015.

