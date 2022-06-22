Thandiwe Newton Is 'Going Through Her Own Thing' After Abrupt 'Magic Mike' Exit & Divorce Rumors Following Latest PDA-Filled Outing With Boy Toy
Thandiwe Newton is "going through her own thing" these days, her Westworld costar Luke Hemsworth dished amid her budding romance with much younger boyfriend, 25-year-old musician Elijah Dias.
Hemsworth tried his best to avoid dragging himself into her personal affairs, but did offer some insight during an appearance at the season 4 premiere of the hit HBO series.
"I haven't [spoken to her]," he told Page Six. "But [show creator] Lisa [Joy] has been in contact."
The actress, 49, had an eventful past few months, with her spokesperson squashing rumors she was feuding with Magic Mike star Channing Tatum on the set of the film's third installment before her abrupt exit.
Newton would later leave the project on her own accord, according to a statement from Warner Bros. Pictures, and her role was soon replaced with Salma Hayek.
"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," the statement read.
The surprising development came amid Newton's separation from her husband, screenwriter Ol Parker. They were married for 24 years and share three children: Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, 8.
In April, she was spotted kissing her new beau, also known as rapper Lonr, in Malibu days after Parker was photographed without his wedding ring.
That same month, Radar uncovered that their marriage seemed to have been on the rocks for more than a year — with the two not being seen together publicly since 2020.
The last time was in March of that year for the premiere of Westworld season 3. Months later, the now-exes appeared to be having a blast on vacation with their kids in Ibiza.
She would go on to appear on the red carpet for the 2021 film Reminiscence and the 2022 flick All The Old Knives without Parker.
In recent weeks, Newton has been spotted on shopping and dinner dates with Lonr, indicating they are still going strong.
"From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children," her new flame previously shared. "That's all I care about right now."