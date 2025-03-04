Has Jessica Alba Rebounded Already? Mom-of-Three Caught on Camera With Alex Edelman — Following Split With Husband of 16 Years Cash Warren
Jessica Alba has already sparked rebound rumors less than month after filing for divorce from husband of 16-years Cash Warren, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The mother-of-three raised eyebrows when she was spotted out and about with comedian Alex Edelman in Los Angeles.
Paparazzi caught Alba, 43, and Edelman, 35, leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together on Sunday, March 2, according to Deuxmoi.
The suspected couple looked comfortable with each other as they exited the event. Edelman's jacket appeared to draped over Alba's shoulders – and the comedian had his arms wrapped around her as they the star-studded event left together.
Their sighting comes mere weeks after Alba filed for divorce from Warren in Los Angeles County Court on Friday, February 7, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Following her post-Oscars sighting, it appeared Alba is wasting no time in moving on from her ex-husband of nearly 17-years, whom she shares daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and son Hayes, six, with.
In addition to seemingly jumping back into the dating pool. the Fantastic Four star also debuted a new symbolic tattoo.
Nearly three weeks after filing for divorce, Alba took to Instagram to show off her new tattoo in a post captioned, "The current chapter."
The first photo featured Alba sitting in a tattoo chair with her arm stretched out while Hollywood tattoo artist Daniel Winters worked on the inside of her arm.
Her second photo revealed the work. Inked in cursive on her inner arm read, "life is transformation is life."
Winters later revealed the Honey star came prepared to the session with a "strong idea" of what she wanted her tattoo marking the start of her single life to be.
He told Us Weekly: "The tattoo really speaks for itself – she really had a clear idea of what she wanted.
"She's a very spiritual, lovely human. We had such a great time together.
"There’s only good things to say about her. Jessica picked the quote and had a strong idea of what she wanted."
Also included in Alba's life update post was a video of her working out, out on a picnic and a telling poem titled "wilted flowers."
One of the lines featured read: "Your kids will figure you out one day. They will see you as a human, with flaws and trauma."
The poem concluded with a message to "heal for them, heal because they deserve your best version."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Edelman might not be the only Hollywood bachelor vying for Alba's attention.
Since she announced her split from Warren, Tom Cruise and recently divorced Ben Affleck were both rumored to have their sights set on the actress.
Cruise reportedly tried to make a romantic connection with Alba in 2004 only to be rejected, but an insider said he's now "excited" for a second chance.
The insider said: "He has always said how gorgeous Jessica is. He's met her a number of times over the years and has been impressed by how intelligent and well-spoken she is.
"Now that she's single again, Tom is excited about the possibility of getting his chance."