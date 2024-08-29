Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 'Set to Renew Vows' After Marriage Strained by Danny Masterson Rape Scandal
After suffering backlash from supporting their That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson amid his rape trial, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are hoping to rebuild their tattered marriage.
Sources claimed Kutcher and Kunis are planning to renew their vows in an attempt to start a fresh chapter in their strained relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kunis, 41, and Kutcher, 46, met on the set of the hit sitcom. After the Dude Where's My Car? star split from ex Demi Moore in 2011, the former co-stars began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015.
Their relationship was tested when their letters of support for Masterson, 48, were leaked. Outraged fans slammed the couple for asking the judge to be lenient on the convicted rapist and accused them of not believing victims.
While the couple attempted damage control by releasing an apology video, it was not well received – and sparked further backlash. The pair eventually stepped down from their positions at Thorn, an anti-child trafficking organization Kutcher started with Moore.
After laying low for several months, sources claim Kunis and Kutcher plan to renew their wedding vows for their 10th anniversary next year.
The couple and their two children – Wyatt, 9, and Dimitri, 7, – have called the U.K. home, where the Black Swan star is currently filming the third installment of the Knives Out franchise, Wake Up Dead Man.
While sources claimed "they're having the best time", that wasn't always the case. In fact, other insiders alleged their marriage was pushed to the limits during the fallout from the Masterson trial.
Insiders said: "It caused Mila and Ashton a lot of stress and embarrassment. But luckily they're out the other side – and closer than they ever were. They really have this 'us against the world' type vibe."
According to the spy, the pair now intend to celebrate their upcoming marriage milestone out of the spotlight.
The source said: "They want to throw a party at their house and do a small vow renewal. They'll do it at home because they want to guard their privacy."
"And the kids will be a part of the ceremony, since they see this as a celebration of their love and commitment to their marriage and their family."
Despite their letters of support, Masterson was slapped with 30-years to life behind bars after he was found guilty of raping two girls.
While they expressed regret over their letters, Kunis and Kutcher didn't exactly cut all ties to their former convicted co-star.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the pair remained friends with Masterson's brother Jordan. As recently as May 31, the duo was spotted grabbing dinner with Jordan at The Grill in Beverly Hills.
A source said Kunis and Kutcher still view Masterson's brother and sister Alanna as "part of their extended L.A. family".
The insider added: "Ashton and Mila grew up on the set of the original That ’70s Show with the younger Masterson kids around all the time. They look at them almost like younger siblings of their own because Danny was their best friend on planet earth at the time."
Like his convicted brother, Jordan is also said to be a Scientologist.
