Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian 'Officially Reunited' — How Comic and His Reality Veteran Ex are Keeping 'New Romance' Under the Radar

Kim Kardashian may be looking to give it another shot with Pete Davidson.

March 10 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian found themselves under the same roof once again after they crossed paths at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special last month – and they are said to be attempting to hit it off again.

The pair dated from October 2021 to August 2022, in a relationship that was even taken over by Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kardashian and Davidson may find themselves dating once again.

While the duo were back at it at the SNL special, a source claimed the SKIMS founder made it a point not to be photographed with the comedian. However, that does not mean the two didn't chat it up again.

The insider revealed: "They saw each other behind the scenes and had a chance to chat for while."

"Kim has a soft spot for Pete and always will," the source said and added Kardashian and Davidson also linked up for an afterparty following the episode.

Davidson dated Kardashian for nearly a year before their split.

Kardashian made headlines after kicking things off with the former SNL castmember – her first relationship following her split from controversial rapper West.

The insider continued: "Kim cherishes the time they spent together," and revealed the King of Staten Island actor just wasn't in the right frame of mind during their relationship.

"He was so inexperienced with fame, that made it difficult," the source explained, and shared the "bullying" from West "definitely didn't help."

At the time, the Heartless hitmaker mocked Davidson with the name "Skete" and even made a fake newspaper front page that celebrated the comic's breakup with Kardashian with a headline that read "Skete Davidson dead at age 28."

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star is said to have struggled with the attention the relationship brought him.

Despite the rollercoaster relationship and all the attention that came with it, the source suggested the two may give it another go: "Kim says, 'Never say never' when friends ask if she'd give him another chance."

Meanwhile, another source told RadarOnline.com the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is now looking simply to have some fun with the funnyman.

They said: "Now she’s toying with the idea of some late-night rendezvous. I mean, let’s be real, their chemistry has never been a problem; she’s still raving about how amazing the intimacy was.

"When Kim and Pete first broke things off, she was heartbroken – she was all in for him. But now? She’s realizing he’s way more fun as just a casual fling. She’s not looking to make him her forever guy anymore; she’s totally abandoned the idea of him being ‘The One.'"

The source added: "She can’t just hook up with any random guy without fearing her trust might get shattered. That’s why a no-strings-attached situation with Pete seems like the perfect match for her right now!"

Kardashian is now looking for just fun with Davidson and not a relationship.

The 44-year-old once gushed she went after the 31-year-old due to his "big d--- energy," and asked a SNL producer for his phone number.

She said in 2022 per People: "I text him. I wasn’t even thinking, like, 'Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.' I was just basically down to f---.'"

