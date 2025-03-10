EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian 'Officially Reunited' — How Comic and His Reality Veteran Ex are Keeping 'New Romance' Under the Radar

While the duo were back at it at the SNL special, a source claimed the SKIMS founder made it a point not to be photographed with the comedian. However, that does not mean the two didn't chat it up again.

The insider revealed: "They saw each other behind the scenes and had a chance to chat for while."

"Kim has a soft spot for Pete and always will," the source said and added Kardashian and Davidson also linked up for an afterparty following the episode.