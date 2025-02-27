WATCH: Kanye West Sensationally Breaks Silence on Kardashian Diss Track — But Struggles to SPEAK Through His 'Ridiculous' $850K Tooth Grill

Kanye West "isn't in the middle" of the boiling beef between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker. The rapper posted a barely audible video on Wednesday, scrambling to clear his name and deny speculation he spit a verse on Bhabie's scathing diss track aimed at the Kardashians – specifically Alabama and her rocker dad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Tuesday, Bhabie – aka Danielle Bregoli – dropped a roast track targeting Alabama, using the beat from West and Ty Dolla $ign's song Carnival. The song Ms. Whitman throws shade at Alabama and dad Travis Barker, while also pulling the Kardashians into the mix – with Bhabie rapping about the ongoing rumor Kourtney Kardashian started dating Travis after her sister Kim rejected him. Since clips featuring a verse by West started circulating online, the Heartless hitmaker chose to speak out – claiming the audio was AI-generated and that he had no involvement.

In a new IG Story video, West attempted to clear up the drama with a no-nonsense message. However, the Yeezy founder struggled to speak clearly thanks to his flashy new diamond teeth, which had him lisping uncontrollably.

In late January, reports revealed the music star had spent $850K on the permanent titanium dentures – or "fixed prosthodontics" – as a type of experimental dentistry designed by West himself. A source said: "This goes way beyond veneers or grills. And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before."

The insider also revealed West worked with Dr. Thomas Connelly to create and fit his new palladium and platinum teeth, clarifying his original teeth weren't removed. For those who could look past his shocking new grin and altered voice, the designer delivered a clear message to his followers: keep his name out of other people's messes.

The 47-year-old explained: "I’m not in the middle of none of this AI beef. People throwing my voice on things, the whole Carnival sample. "I just talked to Travis Barker. I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on."

He went on: "I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample. The only reason I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me. "They stop clearances, everything has been very difficult for me. So, anybody asks me for something, I always clear it but I’m not cool with being put in the middle of all this at all. "So any verse that has been going viral using my voice and all of that, I didn't do it."

Bhabie has gone viral with Ms. Whitman, named after the character Alabama Whitman from True Romance, after a feud with Alabama, 19, erupted in December. The 21-year-old rapper, who is battling chronic myeloid leukemia, accused Alabama of stealing her ex-boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Alabama denied the claims on Instagram, stating she had no interest in Vaughn and that he had been contacting her, confessing his feelings for almost a year.

Bhabie’s diss track immediately kicks off with a message to Alabama – calling her a "dumb, dirty b---h." She goes on to accuse the teen of being obsessed with her and taking shots at her relationship with men, including a reference to Travis' past crush on Kim before marrying Kourtney.

She raps: "Your stepmum burnt out, why she took her sister's second-hand?" Bhabie also claims Alabama was kicked out of the Kardashian house, referencing rumors and drama about Alabama's personal life.

The music video features Bhabie twerking around a Travis lookalike, further shading the drummer, and even warning Alabama to keep her baby daddy’s name out of her mouth. Bhabie also mocks Alabama for a nicotine withdrawal hospitalization last year, rapping: "Almost overdose on a vape, nobody ain't call about you."

