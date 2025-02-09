Cougar Cher, 78, 'Frozen Out Of Kids' and Pals' Lives' Over 'Unrelenting Obsession' With 38-Year-Old Toyboy Lover Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards
Cuckoo cougar Cher is so completely crazy about her boytoy Alexander 'A.E. Edwards that she has no time for anyone or anything else in her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's terrified he could drift away if she's not with him any chance she gets. so she's clinging to him as though her life depended on it," an insider says of the 78-year-old diva, who has been dating the 38-year-old music man since 2022.
They added: "She's driven by insecurity, so her world revolves around A.E. and what he's doing.
"She's given him a key to her place and when he shows up, plans almost always get dropped. It's maddening for everyone else in her life, but she seems unwilling, or unable, to change this toxic pattern."
If I Could Turn Back Time songbird Cher's kids, Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 48, are especially infuriated, insiders warned.
One said: "They don't trust him one bit, and they hate that he's suddenly the most important thing in their mom's life.
"It's driving them crazy. They want him out of her life. It's insulting for everyone, especially Chaz, who takes it super personally.
"She cancels dinners because she wants to lie in bed with A.E., and any time he's over, he takes precedence in her life. When he's busy, she'll make plans with her friends and family, but the moment he decides he wants to see her, she flakes on everyone else. It's like she's addicted to him."
While a rep for the hitmaker called our report "fiction", the source pointed out Cher is so distracted by her 40-years-younger lover that she's even put off finishing the second part of her memoir, which was supposed to hit bookshelves later this year.
"It should be her number-one focus right now, as she's way past her deadline," they added. "But she's way too caught up with A.E. to give it the time it needs, and if she doesn't get her priorities right, she may have to push the date."
As previously reported, despite the feelings of family and friends, Cher is desperate for him to put a ring on it.
"She says the age gap doesn't bother her, but she worries all the time that he'll leave her for someone younger," a source said – adding: "That's why she wants to marry him and that's why she's putting him above everyone and everything in her life."