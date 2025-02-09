Cougar Cher, 78, 'Frozen Out Of Kids' and Pals' Lives' Over 'Unrelenting Obsession' With 38-Year-Old Toyboy Lover Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards

They added: "She's driven by insecurity, so her world revolves around A.E. and what he's doing.

"She's given him a key to her place and when he shows up, plans almost always get dropped. It's maddening for everyone else in her life, but she seems unwilling, or unable, to change this toxic pattern."

If I Could Turn Back Time songbird Cher's kids, Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 48, are especially infuriated, insiders warned.

One said: "They don't trust him one bit, and they hate that he's suddenly the most important thing in their mom's life.

"It's driving them crazy. They want him out of her life. It's insulting for everyone, especially Chaz, who takes it super personally.