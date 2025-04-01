Your tip
John F Kennedy

JFK Conspiracy 'Loon' Oliver Stone Claims to Have Seen Video of Lee Harvey Oswald Watching Dallas Parade as President Was Assassinated — and Demands Release of Shock Evidence

Oliver Stone testified that he has seen a video that could prove Oswald was not Kennedy's killer.

April 1 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Famed JFK director and conspiracy pusher Oliver Stone has suggested NBC is hiding a never-before-seen video that proves Lee Harvey Oswald couldn't have killed President John F. Kennedy in 1963, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar winner urged a congressional committee to force the network to release what they have.

oliver stone jfk panel
Source: C-Span

The famed director was part of a panel testifying on recently declassified documents related to the assassination.

Stone was part of a panel of Kennedy assassination experts who testified Tuesday before the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which was created after President Trump released a trove of previously classified documents pertaining to the death – and ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding it.

During the question-and-answer session, Stone, 78, dropped a bombshell accusation that the peacock network has a secret video that shows Oswald was actually on the ground in Dallas, standing near Kennedy's vehicle at the moment of the shooting.

He testified: "I saw a film of potentially Oswald watching the motorcade go by, which means that he was downstairs at the time of the shooting, and that would be very interesting to see."

Oswald has long been singled out as Kennedy's killer. But after his own shocking assassination just two days later by nightclub owner Jack Ruby, conspiracy theories ran rampant that someone didn't want the then 24-year-old to talk to investigators.

lee harvey oswald mega
Source: MEGA

Oswald was accused of being the lone gunman in Dallas.

While Stone on Tuesday admitted he couldn’t say for sure that the mystery man in the video was indeed Oswald, it certainly was "a man who looks like him."

A year after the assassination, the Warren Commission concluded that Oswald acted alone. Stone testified that a new investigation is now needed.

NBC has twice before refused attempts to release the alleged video, so Stone concluded his remarks by urging the task force to subpoena the network for the original film.

He slammed: "The American public should have a right to judge for itself who was standing there."

lee harvey oswald jack ruby
Source: Mega

Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby days later.

Stone's claims were supported by task force chairwoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.). The representative echoed them while appearing on Fox News alongside host Jesse Watters last week.

When asked whether she believes all of the documents concerning the death of Kennedy have been released, she told Watters: "We're in the process of tracking down two specific documents. I would like to tell the American people, NBC has a video that has never been seen before.

"It allegedly shows Oswald near the vehicle when the assassination took place, which means he couldn't have been the shooter. We are tracking down all this information."

Luna said after first meeting with Stone, she was convinced the secret tape could blow the JFK investigation wide open.

She expounded: "(Stone) said that NBC has been very much so guarding this tape. I believe that that tape belongs to the American people.

"I would encourage everyone to ask NBC to release that tape. It's crucial that the American people know the truth as to what happened with John F. Kennedy."

