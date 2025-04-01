JFK Conspiracy 'Loon' Oliver Stone Claims to Have Seen Video of Lee Harvey Oswald Watching Dallas Parade as President Was Assassinated — and Demands Release of Shock Evidence

Stone was part of a panel of Kennedy assassination experts who testified Tuesday before the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which was created after President Trump released a trove of previously classified documents pertaining to the death – and ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding it.

During the question-and-answer session, Stone, 78, dropped a bombshell accusation that the peacock network has a secret video that shows Oswald was actually on the ground in Dallas, standing near Kennedy's vehicle at the moment of the shooting.

He testified: "I saw a film of potentially Oswald watching the motorcade go by, which means that he was downstairs at the time of the shooting, and that would be very interesting to see."

Oswald has long been singled out as Kennedy's killer. But after his own shocking assassination just two days later by nightclub owner Jack Ruby, conspiracy theories ran rampant that someone didn't want the then 24-year-old to talk to investigators.