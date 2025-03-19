EXCLUSIVE: Fury Erupts After Researchers and Conspiracy Theorists Realise Trump's 'Secret' JFK Files are REDACTED Versions of Papers Put Out By Joe Biden — 'Just Like With Epstein, MAGAs Got Played Again… This S--- is OLD'

The much-anticipated documents were published on the website of the National Archives on Tuesday evening.

It came roughly 24 hours after President Trump announced a trove of 80,000 pages of material would be released.

But many of the papers were poorly scanned or faded, making it impossible to read, while some contained illegible handwriting.

And, significantly, what’s been disclosed is already widely known – having been released by the Biden administration two years beforehand.