Home > Exclusives > John F Kennedy
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fury Erupts After Researchers and Conspiracy Theorists Realise Trump's 'Secret' JFK Files are REDACTED Versions of Papers Put Out By Joe Biden — 'Just Like With Epstein, MAGAs Got Played Again… This S--- is OLD'

Photo of John F. Kennedy
Source: MEGA

The long-awaited release of the top secret JFK files, which many hoped would provide fresh clues into his assassination, sparked fury.

March 19 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

The long-awaited release of Donald Trump's top secret JFK files was one big anti-climax, according to many disgruntled amateur sleuths.

RadarOnline.com can reveal fury has erupted over the disclosure of the documents, as they were heavily redacted – despite the Trump administration insisting they wouldn't be.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Despite assurances by Trump, many of the JFK documents were heavily redacted.

The much-anticipated documents were published on the website of the National Archives on Tuesday evening.

It came roughly 24 hours after President Trump announced a trove of 80,000 pages of material would be released.

But many of the papers were poorly scanned or faded, making it impossible to read, while some contained illegible handwriting.

And, significantly, what’s been disclosed is already widely known – having been released by the Biden administration two years beforehand.

Taking to X, one user ranted: "Just ran the JFK files thought chat gpt. It's the same s--- Biden released. MAGAs got f------ played again."

A second typed: "The JFK Files contain REDACTED versions of files that have already been released un-redacted.

"Just like with the Epstein Files. We’ve been played."

While a third reacted: "W0w! Did Trump really just release all of the same JFK files that Biden released in 2023?"

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Many critics claimed the docs were just a rehash of the files released by the Biden administration in 2023,

Before adding: "The only difference? The top of Biden's says '2023 Release' and Trump's says '2025 release' and the word 'secret' is crossed out in Trump's release.

"I haven't gone through every file but at least a huge portion of these are all the same files that Biden released."

However, despite the outrage, the MAGA world cheered the release.

"The file I am particularly interested is a CIA IG report from whistleblowers alleging that the CIA hid information from Congress ref JFK assassination as it implicated them (shortly after the assassination)," wrote Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fl.) who led the task force to declassification of JFK assassination records.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The MAGA world cheered the release, despite widespread criticism, who claim they kept their promise.

"We were given this as a tip and there is actually a document we are currently tracking down," she added.

The GOP congresswoman wrote on X: "promises made, promises kept" despite the documents including redactions."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also claimed on X that Trump was "ushering in a new era of maximum transparency" and that the files were being released "with no redactions."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The documents included information on Lee Harvey Oswald’s activities prior to the assassination including his contacts with Cuban and Soviet intelligence.

The trove of documents include hand-written notes as well as typewritten reports.

Historians reacting to the document dump signaled they did not expect any major revelations that change the circumstances of the assassination, but the release could provide additional details.

Some of the documents hold information on Lee Harvey Oswald’s activities prior to the assassination including his contacts with Cuban and Soviet intelligence.

One document noted that Oswald was considered a "poor shot."

The release also contained a letter from a Russian in which he claimed he warned U.S. officials in August 1963 that Oswald was preparing to kill the president.

