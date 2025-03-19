EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Reveals ALL the Biggest Bombshells in Donald Trump's JFK Secret Files Dump — Including Deep State Conspiracy, Oswald Being 'Poor Shot' and PRE-WARNING of Assassination Plot to Secret Service
Experts are trawling through a new trove of top secret files on John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination hoping to find fresh clues into the president's murder.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump's own staff have been scrambling through the documents after they were released on Tuesday evening.
They include 2,182 PDF documents totaling 63,400 pages on the National Archives website more than 60 years after JFK was shot and killed in Dallas.
It included typewritten reports and handwritten notes spanning decades, including details of a top CIA agent who claimed the deep state was responsible, Lee Harvey Oswald being a 'poor shot' and that Secret Service had been warned Kennedy would be killed in August, three months before the murder.
The rollout of the files stunned Trump's national security team, who spent 24 hours racing to assess security hazards ahead of publication.
However, experts have warned as they sift through the information that they do not expect the release to overturn the long understanding of what happened or earth-shattering reveals.
The document batch did not include annotations, what agency documents originated from, how they were linked together or whether they were found more credible than others to the investigation.
Its publication represents the fulfilment of a campaign promise from Trump, who had threatened to get the files out dating back to his first term in office.
Still, those digging through the thousands of pages have uncovered some intriguing details.
One document was a memo released on a passage from the left wing political magazine Ramparts from June 1967 about intelligence agent, CIA informant and former U.S. Army Captain John Garrett Underhill Jr.
The day after the assassination, Gary Underhill left Washington in a hurry. Late in the evening he showed up at the home of a friend in New Jersey. "He was very agitated," the passage starts.
"A small clique within the CIA was responsible for the assassination, he confided, and he was afraid for his life and probably would have to leave the country. Less than six months later Underhill was found shot to death in his Washington apartment. The coroner ruled it a suicide," the passage continued.
It noted that he was on "intimate terms" with a number of high-ranking CIA officials.
The passage was shared numerous times by conservatives on social media on Tuesday night. But others dismissed it, pointed out the magazine passage had been publicly available and discussed for decades.
Another document making the rounds in MAGA world Tuesday night after the release focused on Kennedy's assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.
One line in the document stated that KGB watched Oswald closely while he was in the USSR. But files indicated that Oswald was a poor shot when he tried target filing in the USSR.
Another detail released was a letter sent by a man named Sergyj Czornonoh in 1978 to the British Embassy.
He claimed that he was detained in London on July 18, 1963 and questioned by authorities.
Czornonoh said that he told them about Oswald, saying he planned to kill the president.
He added that he warned American Vice Consul Tom Blackshear of the plans of Oswald, who trying to defect to Russia.