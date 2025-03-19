EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Reveals ALL the Biggest Bombshells in Donald Trump's JFK Secret Files Dump — Including Deep State Conspiracy, Oswald Being 'Poor Shot' and PRE-WARNING of Assassination Plot to Secret Service

The rollout of the files stunned Trump's national security team, who spent 24 hours racing to assess security hazards ahead of publication.

However, experts have warned as they sift through the information that they do not expect the release to overturn the long understanding of what happened or earth-shattering reveals.

The document batch did not include annotations, what agency documents originated from, how they were linked together or whether they were found more credible than others to the investigation.

Its publication represents the fulfilment of a campaign promise from Trump, who had threatened to get the files out dating back to his first term in office.