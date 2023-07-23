Ex-KGB Spy Who Trained at the Same Military Academy as Putin Says He's a Master Manipulator, Brainwashed Russians
A former KGB spy, Aliia Roza, has come forward to shed light on the manipulative tactics employed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Having received training at the same military academy as Putin, Roza believes she has valuable insights into his methods of control.
Roza told the Sun that Putin has "brainwashed" the Russian population using techniques instilled in her during her time in the KGB. She asserts that these techniques have been deeply ingrained in the DNA of those trained in the organization.
Roza argued that Putin's rise to power can be attributed to his spy training, which has made him a master manipulator. She claims that beneath his infamous strongman image lies an intimidating and manipulative operator.
She went on to describe the Russian leader as someone who has become "so powerful from the techniques he learnt… I know them too, but then he started to use it against the moral good."
Putin's mastery of manipulation and divide-and-rule strategies can be traced back to his time at the KGB. His training in Soviet-era intelligence has allowed him to maintain an iron-fist rule over Russia, particularly during its most unstable period in recent times.
- Another Putin Crony Dead: Aide Responsible for Internet and Phone Tapping Found Dead in Second Mysterious Death in 48 Hours
- Wagner Warlord Seen for the First Time Since Being Exiled; Welcomes Fighters ‘To Hell’ as He Promises New 'Beginning' for the Mercenary Group
- NAMED: The Cronies in Vladimir Putin's Inner Circle 'Plotting’ to 'Topple' Him in Bid to End War in Ukraine
Roza highlighted that Putin's mass manipulation has been crucial in creating an illusion of control.
She revealed that the KGB trained its agents to live double lives and build strong personal brands, ensuring that people would believe them completely. This is exemplified by Putin's carefully curated public image, frequently seen riding horses half-naked or engaging in adventurous activities to portray himself as a superhero.
Roza's journey to becoming a spy began at a young age, with her father, a World War II hero, instilling a sense of purpose and strength in her.
At 18, she was selected for elite KGB-style training and joined the FSB, the modern successor to the KGB. Her training encompassed the art of seduction, influence, and manipulation, including ways to make targets "addicted" to her and program them to do her bidding.
Unfortunately, Roza's story also shed light on the dark side of the intelligence world. She claims to have been raped, abused, and harassed by a high-ranking officer, leading to a dangerous mission and the exposure of her cover.
She was ultimately saved by the leader of the criminal gang she was meant to infiltrate.
After escaping Russia, Roza lived in several countries, constantly pursued by the FSB. Eventually, she settled in London and began infiltrating celebrity and exclusive circles, seeking safety and protection for herself and her son.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.