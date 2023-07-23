Ex-KGB Spy Who Trained at the Same Military Academy as Putin Says He's a Master Manipulator, Brainwashed Russians

Roza argued that Putin's rise to power can be attributed to his spy training, which has made him a master manipulator. She claims that beneath his infamous strongman image lies an intimidating and manipulative operator.

She went on to describe the Russian leader as someone who has become "so powerful from the techniques he learnt… I know them too, but then he started to use it against the moral good."

Putin's mastery of manipulation and divide-and-rule strategies can be traced back to his time at the KGB. His training in Soviet-era intelligence has allowed him to maintain an iron-fist rule over Russia, particularly during its most unstable period in recent times.