Home > Politics > JFK Assassination

JFK Files Shocker: The One Hidden Bombshell in Trump's Declassified Documents Dump that Exposes True Cover-Up of Ex-President's Dallas Assassination

JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963.

March 20 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

The one bombshell in Donald Trump's declassified JFK files shocker has been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can report the president signed an executive order in January demanding the publication of the documents – which has exposed the true cover-up of John F. Kennedy's Dallas assassination.

On Tuesday night, 80,000 "unredacted" documents were released — a moment the world has been waiting for.

The documents promised to give the world the true story behind the historical assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Thousands of documents later, many questions are still left unanswered — but one bombshell has been exposed.

From the documents, according to the DailyMail.com, JFK's wife, Jackie Kennedy, wasn't exactly pleased with the uncoverings of the Warren Commission following the investigation into the assassination.

Texas governor John Connally and his wife Nellie, who were in the presidential limousine in front of JFK during the assassination, also didn't believed the commission's finding

Connally said he heard three separate shots fired by the gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald.

The first shot hit JFK in the neck from behind, and that very same bullet allegedly struck Connally in his upper back, wrist and thigh.

According to Connally, the third shot resulted in the limousine being covered in blood, tissue and pieces of JFK's skull — which Jackie had in her hands.

Trump promised to release the docs before returning to office.

After the assassination, JFK's brother, Robert F. Kennedy — who also never believed the Warren Commission discoveries — suspected the Mafia was responsible for the brutal killing of the president.

RFK wanted answers too, so he sent Walter Sheridan, his aide-de-camp, to Dallas to investigate further.

After the country waited decades for these documents — important private interviews with investigators and transcripts are noticeably missing from the batch.

Even RFK's son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been by Trump's side since he was running for president and now serving as his health secretary, also expressed his thoughts — and just like so many Americans, he suspects the assassination was an inside job.

He previously said: "The evidence is overwhelming — that the CIA was involved in the murder and the cover-up."

Fast-forward a few months and thousands of documents — there's been nothing major in the release.

  • Before returning to the Oval Office, President Trump promised he would release the files.

    • He said: "When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents. It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!"

    Fast-forward a few months and thousands of documents — there's been nothing major seen in the docs.

    The only suspect involved was shot dead days after the assassination — which sparked even more speculation it was a "deep state plot."

    But missing documents and footage, which the public has never seen, is noticeably missing and could provide the truth the world has been waiting for.

    Despite the excitement following the release of 80,000 pages — no questions were answered, however, it has just helped grow the suspicion of it being an inside job.

