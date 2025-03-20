JFK Files Shocker: The One Hidden Bombshell in Trump's Declassified Documents Dump that Exposes True Cover-Up of Ex-President's Dallas Assassination

From the documents, according to the DailyMail.com, JFK's wife, Jackie Kennedy, wasn't exactly pleased with the uncoverings of the Warren Commission following the investigation into the assassination.

Texas governor John Connally and his wife Nellie, who were in the presidential limousine in front of JFK during the assassination, also didn't believed the commission's finding

Connally said he heard three separate shots fired by the gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald.

The first shot hit JFK in the neck from behind, and that very same bullet allegedly struck Connally in his upper back, wrist and thigh.

According to Connally, the third shot resulted in the limousine being covered in blood, tissue and pieces of JFK's skull — which Jackie had in her hands.