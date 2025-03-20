Your tip
Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt Is Latest Hollywood Star to Embrace Bare-Faced Look: See How 61-Year-Old 'As Good as It Gets' Star Looks Unrecognizable in New Selfie

Photo of Helen Hunt
Source: MEGA

Helen Hunt booted the makeup in her latest selfie and she looks completely different.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 20 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Helen Hunt's latest selfie has fans doing a double-take as the As Good as It Gets actress looks completely unrecognizable in a makeup-free post.

All this comes as plenty of women around Hollywood have decided to go the natural face route, including Calista Flockhart and Pamela Anderson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

helen hunt red carpet
Source: MEGA

The 'Twister' actress left fans buzzing with her change of appearance.

The 61-year-old took to Instagram to share a new snap in front of Wrigley Field in Chicago alongside her boyfriend, Big Little Lies' Jeffrey Nordling.

In the photo, Hunt and Nordling hold one another close as they both smile wide.

"Tonight I saw @officialwrigleyfield (just from the outside) for the first time. My God. What a beautiful place," the Oscar winning actress wrote.

She added: "In just a few hours the Chicago Cubs will play my Dodgers in Tokyo in the first game of the 2025 season. Let’s go Dodgers. But my goodness the Cubs are epic and this stadium is a work of art."

helenhunt nop make up selfie ig
Source: @helenhunt/instagram

The 61-year-old went completely makeup-free in a new selfie with boyfriend Jeffrey Nordling.

However, fans were quick to take it to the comments section to point out just how different Hunt looked going natural.

One person wrote: "Wow! Would never have known it was her. But good for you Helen. It’s hard aging gracefully."

"She looks unrecognizable!" another added, as a third user reacted: "You don’t look like yourself anymore."

The actress – who has also had memorable roles in Twister and the Mad About You series – has been open about not going after ways to look younger, choosing to age gracefully instead.

She previously said: "I had my run in the ‘80s about being really worried about how I looked. Everybody was more fit, or more thin, and I maxed out on worrying about it.

“I just gave up on worrying about it. When I gave it up, my brain and body got better. I was taking these exercise classes called ‘abs, thighs, and buns’ and I was like, ‘I’m going to be dead one day – do I really want to give up an hour in this class?'”

Helen Hunt in ' As Good As It Gets' (1998)
Source: Tristone Pictures

Hunt won an Oscar for her performance in 'As Good as It Gets.'

Hunt is not the only star in Hollywood not paying any mind to aging, Baywatch alum Anderson has also received plenty of praise for embracing her age.

The 57-year-old said: "Chasing youth is just futile. You're never going to get there, so why not just embrace what's going on? I like it better."

Ally McBeal star Flockhart, 60, is also joining the trend, recently ditching the makeup on the red carpet for the New Group's 30th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

calista flockhart goes makeup free red carpet
Source: MEGA

Hunt joined other Hollywood stars – like Calista Flockhart – in going bare-faced.

However, our source claimed Flockhart is simply trying to reel in the same attention Anderson has had over the months.

The insider claimed: "This is a brazen copy of what Pammy’s been doing. Calista is just jumping on the latest trend to grab a headline.

"It won't work – Pammy got a lot of buzz for her acting recently and Calista's nowhere near as good an actress as Pam turned out to be in The Last Showgirl."

In The Last Showgirl, Anderson plays a middle-aged showgirl who has to consider the next steps in her life.

