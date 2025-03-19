EXCLUSIVE: Calista Flockhart Branded 'Desperate' and Accused of 'Riding Pamela Anderson's Coat Tails' As She Steps Out Make-Up Free Aged 61
Calista Flockhart is now being accused of going the Pamela Anderson makeup-free route due to her latest public appearance.
The 61-year-old attended The New Group's 30th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City without her husband, Harrison Ford, amid rumors their marriage is now facing a huge test, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the red carpet on March 10, Flockhart went without makeup as she wore a monochromatic black outfit. The TV star added a black blazer with matching trousers, too. Her shoulder-length hair was styled in loose curls, as Flockhart was all smiles.
At one point, the Ally McBeal notable even hugged Christian Slater – who she stars alongside in The New Group's production of Curse of the Starving Class.
However, our source told us the actress may just be attempting to copy Anderson, who has made waves for months after giving up on makeup to embrace her natural side.
The insider told RadarOnline.com: "This is a brazen copy of what Pammy’s been doing. Calista is just jumping on the latest trend to grab a headline.
"It won't work – Pammy got a lot of buzz for her acting recently and Calista's nowhere near as good an actress as Pam turned out to be in 'The Last Showgirl.'"
Anderson turned heads with her role on The Last Showgirl, where she plays a middle-aged showgirl who has to consider the next steps in her life.
While the Baywatch star, 57, was all about glitz and glam in the much-talked about film, Anderson is more low-key in her public life, instead being all about keeping it fresh.
She previously said: "Chasing youth is just futile. You're never going to get there, so why not just embrace what's going on? I like it better."
As for Flockhart, it seems she has also been all about "flourishing" now that it is said Ford isn't by her side as much these days.
Flockhart has reportedly packed up and moved to New York City, while the Indiana Jones actor is still in Los Angeles.
Despite living alone, Flockhart is said to be embracing life in the Big Apple, where she's starring in the off-Broadway play with Slater.
A pal close to the Golden Globe winner claimed: "Calista is absolutely loving it. She loves the crisp winter air, the cozy coffee shops, her cast-mates and getting back to her theater roots."
Flockhart's play extended its run to April 6 due to demand, meaning she'll be living apart from the movie star for at least another month.
The source revealed: "When Calista signed on to do the play, it was meant to end in March. These extra dates mean she'll have been gone almost three months by the time she's done.
"It's the longest stretch of time that she and Harrison will have been apart for."
Ford, 82, and Flockhart tied the knot in 2010. The Captain America: Brave New World star adopted Flockhart's son Liam, now 22, which she adopted years before they began their relationship.
The Oscar-nominated actor also has four kids from his two previous marriages.