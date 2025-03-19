EXCLUSIVE: Calista Flockhart Branded 'Desperate' and Accused of 'Riding Pamela Anderson's Coat Tails' As She Steps Out Make-Up Free Aged 61

On the red carpet on March 10, Flockhart went without makeup as she wore a monochromatic black outfit. The TV star added a black blazer with matching trousers, too. Her shoulder-length hair was styled in loose curls, as Flockhart was all smiles.

At one point, the Ally McBeal notable even hugged Christian Slater – who she stars alongside in The New Group's production of Curse of the Starving Class.

However, our source told us the actress may just be attempting to copy Anderson, who has made waves for months after giving up on makeup to embrace her natural side.