Kanye West Does Dramatic U-Turn in Latest Social Media Post By Praising Lizzo — After Attacking Her Over Weight By Accusing Singer of Spreading 'Demonic' Concept Curvy is Good
Kanye West has dropped a bombshell praising Lizzo for "taking her life into her own hands."
After dishing out brutal body comments about the Good as Hell hitmaker, RadarOnline.com can reveal West has now turned to social media to support Lizzo as she continues to battle depression tied to workplace harassment accusations.
On Tuesday, the 47-year-old rapper went on another one of his usual tirades – this time, throwing in some love for a fellow Grammy winner.
He wrote on X: "I'M REALLY PROUD OF LIZZO SHES AN AMAZING TALENT AND SHE TAKEN HER LIFE INTO HER OWN HANDS."
The remark comes just days after the 36-year-old singer opened up about wanting to take her own life.
Lizzo, who has been on an incredible weight loss journey over the past year, had an emotional moment onstage at her "Lizzo In Real Life" concert in Los Angeles last week.
She revealed she had a "f------ life-saving" fan encounter a year and a half ago that helped pull her out of a "heartbreaking" depression.
She explained: "It’s so hard for me to talk about – I was in such a dark, deep depression. I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore."
While walking through the crowd at one of her shows, Lizzo said she had a "miraculous" moment when a stranger expressed their love for her.
She embraced the fan – describing the hug as "so damn good" – and further reflected on the overwhelming love from nearly 10,000 people that day.
The moment occurred as Lizzo was at an incredibly low point, being slammed with multiple lawsuits alleging sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and the creation of a hostile work environment.
Three of Lizzo's former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her in August 2023, claiming they were pressured to engage with nude performers during an Amsterdam club visit and faced differential treatment based on race.
Subsequently, in September 2023, a clothing designer who had worked with Lizzo on her "Special" tour filed a separate lawsuit.
This suit accused Lizzo and her management team of sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, drug use, and wrongful termination.
Lizzo has denied these allegations, calling them "unbelievable" and "too outrageous not to be addressed."
In February 2024, a Los Angeles judge dismissed claims of fat-shaming and disability discrimination but allowed allegations of sexual harassment and racial and religious discrimination to proceed.
While it may seem like West has now stepped up to support Lizzo on her mental health journey, the rapper hasn’t always been a fan of her message to the world.
In 2022, he publicly criticized body positivity movements, specifically targeting Lizzo – who has been a vocal advocate against society's standards of perfection.
He said: "When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots... on Instagram, they attack her losing weight.
"Because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy. It’s demonic."
Following the Yeezy founder's comment, Lizzo appeared to respond by pointing out how "everybody in America" was talking about her for no apparent reason.
In a video, she was seen interacting with fans in the audience, questioning why people had been voicing their opinions about her while she was simply "minding her fat Black beautiful business."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.