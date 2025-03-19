Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kanye West

Kanye West Does Dramatic U-Turn in Latest Social Media Post By Praising Lizzo — After Attacking Her Over Weight By Accusing Singer of Spreading 'Demonic' Concept Curvy is Good

Split photo of Kanye West, Lizzo.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West showed support for Lizzo after the singer opened up about facing 'deep depression.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 19 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West has dropped a bombshell praising Lizzo for "taking her life into her own hands."

After dishing out brutal body comments about the Good as Hell hitmaker, RadarOnline.com can reveal West has now turned to social media to support Lizzo as she continues to battle depression tied to workplace harassment accusations.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west porn site plan
Source: MEGA

West said he was 'proud' of Lizzo for 'taking life into her own hands' after the singer recently opened up about recent struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old rapper went on another one of his usual tirades – this time, throwing in some love for a fellow Grammy winner.

He wrote on X: "I'M REALLY PROUD OF LIZZO SHES AN AMAZING TALENT AND SHE TAKEN HER LIFE INTO HER OWN HANDS."

Article continues below advertisement
lizzo
Source: MEGA

Lizzo said she 'didn't want to live anymore' while dealing with multiple lawsuits alleging harassment.

Article continues below advertisement

The remark comes just days after the 36-year-old singer opened up about wanting to take her own life.

Lizzo, who has been on an incredible weight loss journey over the past year, had an emotional moment onstage at her "Lizzo In Real Life" concert in Los Angeles last week.

She revealed she had a "f------ life-saving" fan encounter a year and a half ago that helped pull her out of a "heartbreaking" depression.

Article continues below advertisement

She explained: "It’s so hard for me to talk about – I was in such a dark, deep depression. I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore."

While walking through the crowd at one of her shows, Lizzo said she had a "miraculous" moment when a stranger expressed their love for her.

She embraced the fan – describing the hug as "so damn good" – and further reflected on the overwhelming love from nearly 10,000 people that day.

Article continues below advertisement

The moment occurred as Lizzo was at an incredibly low point, being slammed with multiple lawsuits alleging sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and the creation of a hostile work environment.

Three of Lizzo's former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her in August 2023, claiming they were pressured to engage with nude performers during an Amsterdam club visit and faced differential treatment based on race.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west porn site plan
Source: MEGA

The rapper previously made harsh comments about Lizzo's 'body positivity' movement.

Article continues below advertisement

Subsequently, in September 2023, a clothing designer who had worked with Lizzo on her "Special" tour filed a separate lawsuit.

This suit accused Lizzo and her management team of sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, drug use, and wrongful termination.

Lizzo has denied these allegations, calling them "unbelievable" and "too outrageous not to be addressed."

In February 2024, a Los Angeles judge dismissed claims of fat-shaming and disability discrimination but allowed allegations of sexual harassment and racial and religious discrimination to proceed.

Article continues below advertisement

While it may seem like West has now stepped up to support Lizzo on her mental health journey, the rapper hasn’t always been a fan of her message to the world.

In 2022, he publicly criticized body positivity movements, specifically targeting Lizzo – who has been a vocal advocate against society's standards of perfection.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots... on Instagram, they attack her losing weight.

"Because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy. It’s demonic."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Patrick Schwarzenegger in 'White Lotus'

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger 'Refused Prosthetic Penis' for Raunchy 'White Lotus' Scene – 'I Don't Need it, Baby!'

Photo of Glenn Close.

Glenn Close's Reclusive, Lonely Days Revealed as She Celebrates Turning 78 As A Single Divorcee — And How She Still Dwells on Steamy Kiss With Robert Redford

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: MEGA

The singer has undergone a drastic weight loss journey over the past year.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the Yeezy founder's comment, Lizzo appeared to respond by pointing out how "everybody in America" was talking about her for no apparent reason.

In a video, she was seen interacting with fans in the audience, questioning why people had been voicing their opinions about her while she was simply "minding her fat Black beautiful business."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.