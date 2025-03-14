Lizzo's Suicide Nightmare: Powerhouse Singer Reveals a Four-Word Comment From Fan Stopped Her From Taking Life As She Was Hammered With Sexual Harassment and Bullying Lawsuits

At her recent "Lizzo In Real Life" concert in Los Angeles, the artist – real name Melissa Jefferson – got candid with the audience about the difficulties she's faced over the last two years.

She explained: "I named (my album Love in Real Life) because about a year and a half ago – it’s so hard for me to talk about – I was in such a dark, deep depression.

"I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore."