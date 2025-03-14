Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Lizzo

Lizzo's Suicide Nightmare: Powerhouse Singer Reveals a Four-Word Comment From Fan Stopped Her From Taking Life As She Was Hammered With Sexual Harassment and Bullying Lawsuits

Photo of Lizzo.
Source: MEGA

Lizzo opened up about a fan interaction that 'saved her life.'

March 14 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Just four words from a stranger turned Lizzo's life around during her darkest moments.

Amid multiple lawsuits over bullying and sexual harassment claims, the About Damn Time hitmaker revealed she had a "f---ing life-saving" fan encounter that helped pull her out of a "heartbreaking" depression, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

lizzo
Source: MEGA

The singer got emotional during a recent Los Angeles concert while opening up about her depression.

At her recent "Lizzo In Real Life" concert in Los Angeles, the artist – real name Melissa Jefferson – got candid with the audience about the difficulties she's faced over the last two years.

She explained: "I named (my album Love in Real Life) because about a year and a half ago – it’s so hard for me to talk about – I was in such a dark, deep depression.

"I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore."

qthemusic/qlizzonolajazzheritagefestival
Source: MEGA

Lizzo has undergone a massive weight loss transformation in recent months.

As she was walking through the crowd at one of her shows, the singer said something "miraculous happened."

A stranger caught her eye and said: "Lizzo, I love you!"

She recalled the person reaching out, and as she embraced them in return, she described the hug as feeling "so damn good."

Lizzo then said the realization of nearly 10,000 people "showering her with love" and "embracing her" that day was "f---ing life saving."

She recounted: "And after that experience I was like, 'Damn, you can't get this s--- on the internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life.'"

Lizzo, who has undergone a drastic weight loss in recent months, said she was sharing the story as a way to urge others battling depression to "reach out."

As the clip of Lizzo's speech has been making its rounds on social media, some fans have been showing their support in response.

One person wrote: "Brave of Lizzo to open up. Her story will resonate."

However, others weren't too convinced.

Another replied: "Guess playing the victim works."

The 4-time Grammy winner has been open about her struggles while being slammed with multiple lawsuits in recent years.

In August 2023, three of Lizzo's former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her, alleging sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and the creation of a hostile work environment.

The plaintiffs claimed they were pressured to engage with nude performers during an Amsterdam club visit and faced differential treatment based on race.

Subsequently, in September 2023, a clothing designer who had worked with Lizzo on her "Special" tour filed a separate lawsuit.

lizzo
Source: MEGA

The singer was slammed with multiple lawsuits from former employees accusing her of bullying.

This suit accused Lizzo and her management team of sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, drug use, and wrongful termination.

Lizzo has denied these allegations, calling them "unbelievable" and "too outrageous not to be addressed."

Photo of Lizzo
Source: MEGA

Lizzo has denied all allegations made about her and continues to interact with her fanbase.

As of February 2024, a Los Angeles judge dismissed some claims, including those of fat-shaming and disability discrimination, but allowed other allegations, such as sexual harassment and racial and religious discrimination, to proceed.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the singer has remained focused on her music career and personal well-being.

She continues to perform and engage with her fanbase – emphasizing the importance of support and understanding during challenging times.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

