HOT PHOTOS! JaRule Takes Over Center Stage At EL11EVEN in Miami; Kelly Killoren Bensimon in Beverly Hills For LA Fashion Week

RADAR ONLINE Has All The Hottest Pics. Scroll Down To See What All The Celebs Have Been Up To!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ADINAYEV

He’s Livin’ It Up! Ja Rule took center stage at E11EVEN Miami where he performed all his greatest hits on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Steve Kasuba

Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Dean Sheremet at Marea in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday March 16th following the Selenee presentation at LA Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Phraa Phraanquicia

Eva Longoria Celebrates 50th Birthday with Casa Del Sol Tequila at Casadonna in Miami - March 14, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michael Simon/Getty

Julian Edelman celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Season by enjoying a Jameson Ginger & Lime cocktail with revelers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTARImages

Alex Guarnaschelli makes Nutella Cinnamon Cloud Pancakes for their Stacks for Giving Back program to support local firehouses in Chicago on February 25, 2025.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: Riccardo Piazza