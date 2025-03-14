HOT PHOTOS! JaRule Takes Over Center Stage At EL11EVEN in Miami; Kelly Killoren Bensimon in Beverly Hills For LA Fashion Week
He’s Livin’ It Up! Ja Rule took center stage at E11EVEN Miami where he performed all his greatest hits on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Dean Sheremet at Marea in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday March 16th following the Selenee presentation at LA Fashion Week.
Eva Longoria Celebrates 50th Birthday with Casa Del Sol Tequila at Casadonna in Miami - March 14, 2025
Julian Edelman celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Season by enjoying a Jameson Ginger & Lime cocktail with revelers.
Single Tom Brady Snapped Looking Furious and Somber On Solo Gym Trip — As Ex-NFL Hero Gets Set To Sell Mansion 'Because It Overlooks Ex Gisele's New Happy Family Home'
Alex Guarnaschelli makes Nutella Cinnamon Cloud Pancakes for their Stacks for Giving Back program to support local firehouses in Chicago on February 25, 2025.
Kering Eyewear stood out during New York’s Eyewear Design Week with a stunning sales campaign and an exclusive party dedicated to Maui Jim. An iconic building in Chelsea turned into a home for Kering Eyewear and its brands, serving as an exceptional location for the company’s latest sales campaign. The ground floor featured an interactive setup inspired by Never Never Never Give Up, the tribute book published in 2024 to celebrate Kering Eyewear’s 10th anniversary, while the newest product collections were showcased in thoughtfully curated branded spaces on the upper floors.