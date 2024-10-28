Celebrity Endorsements: How National Cannabis Legalization Would Shape Influencer Culture

A couple of decades ago, cannabis was considered a taboo subject. Thanks to the normalization efforts of public figures and increased research into its wellness benefits, it slowly worked its way into mainstream culture.

High-profile individuals such as Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, and Mike Tyson have become strong advocates for cannabis, shaping consumer behavior and fueling legalization efforts.

As discussions around national cannabis legalization intensify, it's worth examining how such legislation might impact influencer culture and the broader cannabis market.