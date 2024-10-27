Dementia-Stricken Bruce Willis' Family's New Diagnosis Fight: Inside the Brutal Battle Waged by 'Die Hard' Star’s Daughter In Wake of Her Autism Blow

Rumer Willis has expressed her deep pride in her younger sister at the Autism Speaks Los Angeles Gala held on Thursday, October 24.

The older sister told the audience at the gala: "From the very start, she stood out — not just for her creativity, which was wild and boundless, but for the way she seemed to exist on a slightly different frequency from the rest of us.

"While other kids were coloring inside the lines, she was busy inventing her own worlds. And honestly, most of us were lucky just to keep up."