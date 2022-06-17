How Safe Is CBD For Kids With ADHD?

CBD For ADHD In Kids

CBD can help in managing the symptoms of attention disorder if your child has it, which causes them to get easily overstimulated and lose focus.

There aren’t many studies on CBD as a possible treatment option for ADHD. The majority of what we understand about the connection between these two comes from research on cannabis as a whole, rather than the CBD molecule in particular. There is, however, a lot of anecdotal records from the parents who have given CBD to their children that it helps them manage their hyperactive symptoms.