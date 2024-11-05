Kathie Lee Gifford 'Secretly Struggling to Fight Back' As She Battles to Recover From Shattered Pelvis
Kathie Lee Gifford is said to be "quietly battling fears" after fracturing her pelvis from a terrifying fall earlier this year.
The former Today host, 71, is reportedly feeling "vulnerable and scared" in her recovery, especially as she has felt "alone" since her husband passed in 2015, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gifford had hip replacement surgery in July — just weeks before she was hospitalized for a broken pelvis after suffering a nasty fall.
While the former host's recovery was swift, she is allegedly still struggling to cope with what could happen in the future.
Sources said: "Kathie Lee is quietly battling fears of being alone and suffering another dangerous fall.
"The accident left her feeling vulnerable and scared, and she's worried about what could happen if no one's around to help."
A friend of Gifford's claimed she has been feeling the effects of being single after her late husband, Frank Gifford, passed almost a decade ago at the age of 84.
They explained: "Growing old isn't easy, especially when you're alone."
In July, the talk show alum appeared on Today and recounted everything going on in her health journey, saying she originally had a hip replacement because her hips were "apparently down to the absolute nubs".
The former Live host finally admitted to having felt pain for over two years, which she explained was a "really horrible time for her".
Shortly after the surgery, Gifford admitted the recuperation process was "really hard" and "one of the most painful situations of her entire life".
She also joked she "jumped off that gurney" afterward, but quickly realized she had to slow down.
The mom-of-two told People: "I walked, I climbed, I walked, and my doctor said, 'Kathie, no. You have got to realize that this is serious.' And I was off my walker in two days. I was off all my medications in three days, and then I did too much. I just did too much because that’s who I am."
Gifford was progressing well in physical therapy and feeling positive about her recovery after surgery — until an unexpected fall set her back.
She explained: "I was running down my stairs here in my home in Tennessee because my friend was locked out of my back door, and it was 100 degrees outside, and I live in a four-story brownstone.
"So I just went too fast, and it was stupid shoes, and I went tumbling."
While the anchor's pelvis was cracked in the front and back, she shockingly felt no pain.
She recalled: "I was in no pain at all, and I was off painkillers. I was off all that stuff. And I called my doctor, and I said, 'Shouldn't I be in a lot of pain?' And he goes, 'Yes, you should. It’s been two weeks.' He said, 'Come in, I’ll give you another X-ray.'"
The X-ray showed Gifford to be completely healed, which the doctor labeled as a "miracle" and "something he didn't see too often".
"I started carrying books around and signing and getting ready, and my grandchildren came to visit.
"And you can't. I have learned from this that you only can only do so much. You're just human. You're just human. And I’m so grateful."
Gifford rose to fame in the late 1980s as the co-host of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, which she began co-hosting with Regis Philbin in 1985.
She left Live in 2000 and later became co-host of Today's fourth hour with Hoda Kotb from 2008 to 2019.
She is a mom to two kids, son Cody and daughter Cassidy, and a grandmother to Frank, Finn, and Ford.
