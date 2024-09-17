Your tip
Ohio Man Who Claimed Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Vanished During Nap Now Accused of Strangling the Toddler to Death

Devin O’Brien reportedly called 911 to report a child missing, but now he is charged with her murder, officials said.

Sept. 17 2024, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

An Ohio man reported his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter missing, claiming she vanished along with a dog as he took a nap — but authorities now allege he strangled the child to death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 12, police responded to the mobile home park residence of 29-year-old Devin O’Brien in Sandusky after O’Brien called 911, officials said.

Devin O'Brien initially called police to report his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter as missing, according to officials.

O’Brien told emergency dispatchers his girlfriend’s child was nowhere to be found.

During the call, which was aired by WJW, a man can be heard telling the dispatcher that he “ran around our neighborhood and I cannot find her anywhere.”

Authorities say O'Brien told them he took a nap for 30 minutes and that is when the girl and his dog went missing.

The dispatcher asked, “OK, how old is she?”

The caller said, “She’s three.”

“She’s three?,” the dispatcher asked.

The caller confirmed, “Yes, she’s three.”

Authorities said the 911 caller reporting the 3-year-old missing was O’Brien.

Officers searched the area near his home and found the girl dead, authorities said.

O’Brien alleged both the girl and his dog must have been “taken” by a “deadbeat drug guy” while he was taking a 30-minute nap.

“I need to report … I believe my girlfriend’s daughter and dog have been taken,” O’Brien said, according to the Sandusky Register, “I took a 30-minute nap, and I just woke up. Nowhere. I have searched our entire home.”

The Sandusky Register reported that O’Brien allegedly has had mental health issues and has worked at multiple jobs since he graduated from high school.

O'Brien has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of the child, officials said.

During the call, O’Brien allegedly said that his girlfriend was at work in Cleveland and that she and the girl had recently moved into his residence.

He reportedly said, “I’m thinking should I drive around and look. I don’t know. They just moved in with me. There’s a field near here.”

Responding officers found the 3-year-old dead near the home, officials said.

According to Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver, an autopsy was completed and found the victim “suffered some blunt force trauma injuries” and “died from strangulation." Oliver also said there were “signs of sexual assault.”

O’Brien was arrested and charged with murder, officials said.

He was booked into jail and was being held without bond.

