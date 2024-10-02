Joaquin Phoenix Confirms Marriage to Rooney Mara: Reclusive 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Star 'Has Told Pals They Said I Do!'
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have been together since 2016.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the reclusive Joker: Folie à Deux star and Her actress have seemingly tied the knot – even if the pair have not held a formal wedding to celebrate their marriage.
An insider told us: "Joaquin tells all his closest pals Rooney is his wife, and no one in their circle questions it.
"In their minds, whether they held a formal wedding or not is almost irrelevant – in Joaquin and Rooney's minds, they are married with or without a piece of paper or a celebrity wedding, which is not their style at all."
Our source continued: "He grew up in a commune and everyone knows he's as unconventional as they come.
"For him, telling her they are married is enough for it to be true in their minds, and that's the way they look at it – they are husband and wife with or without having to legally prove it."
The marriage rumors surrounding Phoenix, 49, and Mara, 39, started swirling over the weekend after the Walk the Line star referred to Mara as his "wife" during an episode of the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast.
He said he came up with his 2020 Oscars acceptance speech while "talking with (his) mom and (his) wife" before referring to Mara by name – suggesting the actress and his "wife" were the same person.
Phoenix said during the podcast: "Rooney was like, 'That’s what you should say!'"
- Lady Gaga Crushing On 'Joker' Costar Joaquin Phoenix As They Portray Star-Crossed Lovers On Blockbuster Sequel
- Radar Told You First: Rosie Confirms Split, But Insists They're 'Trying To Work It Out’
- Jared Leto, 51, 'Gaga' Over Model Girlfriend, 22, Ignoring Friends' Concern About Nearly 30-Year Age Gap
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The pair made their relationship public in 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival and became engaged two years later in 2019.
Phoenix, during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2019, said of Mara: "She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet.
"We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."
Flash forward to 2020, and the Hollywood power couple welcomed their son River – who is named after Phoenix's late brother who passed away from a drug overdose outside of the popular West Hollywood nightclub The Viper Room in 1993 aged 23.
An insider said following River's birth in September 2020: "River has enhanced their lives more than they've ever imagined and has brought them closer together."
Mara also revealed she and Phoenix were expecting their second child together in February during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.
They welcomed their second child this past June.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Phoenix and Mara's reps for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.