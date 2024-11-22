Your tip
Battling 'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek, 47, 'Facing Fight of His Life' After He Revealed Brutal Cancer Diagnosis

Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek revealed his cancer diagnosis, describing it as the fight of his life at age 47.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Brave James Van Der Beek has shared the devastating news he's been diagnosed with cancer – and he's doing everything he can to beat it, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"I have colorectal cancer," the Dawson's Creek star revealed. "I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

An insider said: "Any cancer is bad, but this kind is especially concerning."

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths but is highly treatable if found early.

"There is some worry that he might be worse off than people think, but others are hoping and praying for him. After all, he's only 47," said the source.

The Varsity Blues star and his wife, Kimberley, moved from L.A. to Texas in 2020 with their six kids – Olivia, 14, Jeshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 2.

"Anyone who knows James also knows he's extremely private," the source added.

"One of the reasons he moved his family to Texas was to get away from the Hollywood spotlight."

Now, his diagnosis is dragging him back into the news.

"People think he was incredibly brave to come out with his dreaded disease and let his fans know," a source said.

"Still, he's facing the fight of his life. It won't be easy but James is holding on, listening to his doctors and making sure he gets plenty of rest.

"He has too much to live for to ghus up now."

