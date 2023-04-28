Lil Pump Sued By Bank For $102k Over Alleged Unpaid Bill, As Rapper's Tax Debt Grows
Lil Pump’s financial problems are growing with the rapper being hit with a lawsuit over an alleged six-figure debt — adding to his massive tax bill, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, City National Bank filed a civil suit against Pump [real name: Gazzy Garcia] in Florida court.
The bank claimed to have extended a $300k personal line of credit to Pump in October 2019. City National accused Pump of having defaulted under the agreement by failing to repay the line of credit in full on the due date.
City National said it notified Pump of his default on August 6, 2021. The bank tried again in October 2022 but has not received payment.
The lawsuit demands $98,454 owed on the loan plus $4k in interest for a grand total of $102k. City National said it served Pump with the legal papers back in February but he has yet to respond.
As a result, lawyers for the bank have demanded a default be entered. Pump has yet to appear in court.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the lawsuit comes as Pump’s issues with the IRS grow. Uncle Sam has recently filed two liens against the rapper.
The first was filed on March 1 and accused Pump of owing $141,340.56 for the year 2021. A couple of weeks later, the IRS filed a second lien which claimed Pump owes $129,801.88 for 2020 taxes. The grand total of the two liens comes to $271,142.44.
The new liens come after the IRS filed a separate massive lien against the rapper in October 2021. On the lien, the government said Pump owed $1,676,738.65 for the year 2018.
A fourth lien that accused Pump of owing $90k for 2019 was filed but was eventually paid off.
Back in 2020, Pump took to social media to deny RadarOnline.com’s report about his tax lien. He claimed, “Do not believe the internet, that s--- is all cap bro.”
He filmed a video of him showing off his jewelry telling fans, “90 thousand that is on my wrist right now. Another 90, that’s on my neck.”