JPMorgan Agrees to Pay $75 Million to Settle Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

After an embarrassing nine-month court battle, JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the bank helped facilitate Jeffrey Epstein’s worldwide sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The big-bucks deal with the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) comes just three months after the banking giant agreed to pay $290 million to more than 100 victims who were sexually abused by Epstein and his rich and powerful cronies.

JPMorgan did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement but did acknowledge that it “deeply” regretted its association with the now-deceased Epstein. The bank also vowed to contribute $30 million to organizations to combat human trafficking and another $25.5 million to help law enforcement.