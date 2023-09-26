JPMorgan Agrees to Pay $75 Million to Settle Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
After an embarrassing nine-month court battle, JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the bank helped facilitate Jeffrey Epstein’s worldwide sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The big-bucks deal with the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) comes just three months after the banking giant agreed to pay $290 million to more than 100 victims who were sexually abused by Epstein and his rich and powerful cronies.
JPMorgan did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement but did acknowledge that it “deeply” regretted its association with the now-deceased Epstein. The bank also vowed to contribute $30 million to organizations to combat human trafficking and another $25.5 million to help law enforcement.
"JPMorgan Chase believes this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, particularly those who can benefit from efforts to combat human trafficking and for survivors who suffer unimaginable abuse at the hands of these criminals," the company said in a statement.
The embattled bank wiped the legal slate clean by also settling a lawsuit it had filed against alleged scapegoat, Jes Staley, the former head of its private banking division who had developed a personal and disturbing relationship with Epstein over the years.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Epstein victims and USVI slammed the bank with two separate federal lawsuits charging it turned a blind eye to the billionaire's nefarious flesh peddling business.
Epstein, who as suspiciously found hanging in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges, maintained a home in the USVI notoriously known as “Pedophile Island.”
“This settlement is an historic victory for survivors and for state enforcement, and it should sound the alarm on Wall Street about banks’ responsibilities under the law to detect and prevent human trafficking,” said Attorney General Ariel M. Smith.
“As part of the settlement agreement, JPMorgan Chase has committed to learning from the perspectives of experts and survivors of sex trafficking, supporting a robust transaction monitoring program to detect potential crimes, and conducting annual reviews of its anti-money laundering program.
During the court battle, JPMorgan accused Staley of coddling Epstein and allegedly vouching for him as bank auditors raised red flags about the dozens of dummy businesses accounts, he used to pay victims and maintain the trafficking operation.
The details of that settlement with Staley were not disclosed.