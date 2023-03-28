Michael Salamone On Using His Fame to Raise Mental Health Awareness and Encourage Positivity

Since then, Michael has been actively supporting mental health and well-being initiatives through his online presence and inspiring conversations about self-care, personal growth, and healing from trauma. He points out that he wants to spread a message to people struggling with mental health issues that they should not be alone in their fight.

“I feel like it’s important to talk about mental health more openly,” says Michael. “The stigma around mental health is real, and it needs to be addressed so that people can get the help they need without feeling embarrassed or ashamed. I want them to know that I'm here for them and that together, we can be the creators of positive change in the world.”

Salamone’s production company, Promethean Creations, is releasing its first production Shark in The Dark, is inspired by true events from his life. The production features content creators with a total of over 14 million followers and fulfills the company mission of creating opportunities for artists of every medium.

Regarding that topic, Michael has opened up about his own struggles with depression, anxiety, and battle with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) - a disease where stomach acid travels back up to the throat and mouth. GERD may not sound serious at first glance, but if you have it long enough, the consequences range from simple heartburn to deadly throat cancer.

As Michael explains, his struggles with mental health issues and GERD is a similar story to the one of the chicken and the egg - it’s always a debate about who came first into existence. Nonetheless, in order to live a normal life, he had to fight health issues tooth and nail.

“I have my own battles that I have to fight every day, so I understand how hard it is for other people who are dealing with similar issues," says Michael. He believes that understanding the importance of mental health and well-being is critical for living life to the fullest. “It’s really important to be aware of your mental health because it affects everything else," he adds.

Michael encourages his followers to care for their mental health by practicing daily self-care. This includes engaging in activities such as exercising regularly, eating healthy food, getting plenty of restful sleep, and taking time for themselves each day. He also emphasizes the importance of discussing difficult topics like depression or anxiety with friends or family members who may not be comfortable discussing them.

In addition to promoting mental health awareness on social media platforms, Michael also wants to start hosting events throughout the year where he would invite fans and followers to come out and join him in raising awareness about these critical issues.

Michael's mission is simple: raise awareness about the importance of good mental health practices while providing support for those struggling in silence. His message already resonates with millions worldwide as they began to use his platform as an outlet to express themselves freely without fear or judgment.

“We all face our own challenges, but we don’t have to go through them alone," said Michael. "By being mindful about our thoughts and feelings, we can ensure that our minds stay healthy."

Michael says he will continue spreading positivity across his social media platforms, such as YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, until everyone can access proper support systems when needed.

He hopes that by continuing his work, he will be able to positively impact those struggling with various mental illnesses while encouraging others to seek help if they are feeling overwhelmed or stressed out.

“It's really important for me to use my platform responsibly and give back to my community by promoting mental health awareness," says Michael Salamone. "I want people to know that if they're struggling, there are ways they can get help. I want them to know that it's okay to talk about their struggles and that talking about stigmatized topics doesn't make them weak or any less worthy."