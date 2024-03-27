'Where is She Now?' Video of Diddy Claiming He 'Adopted' a 'White Child' Resurfaces After Raids
A video of Diddy claiming he adopted a "white child" — who happened to be a young girl named Ava Baroni — is making the rounds after Homeland Security agents swarmed two of his homes in a federal raid in connection to an alleged sex trafficking case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The clip is from 2020 and shows the embattled hip-hop mogul, 54, asking the teen to introduce herself to his followers in an Instagram Live session.
“My name’s Ava. I’m a Scorpio,” she said before being interrupted by Diddy, who instructed her to say her last name, to which she replied, "Ava Combs Baroni.”
The Bad Boy Records founder then claimed he had “adopted” the “white child.”
“I want you to tell them the story of how I adopted you, but you still have beautiful parents that — but you’re my child also,” Diddy said as several men, including his stepson, Quincy, 32, were seen in the background.
After being pushed to tell her story, Baroni said she was “on the streets” when “Papa Combs decided that he was going to be a caring man.”
“So then, he saw me and decided to pick me up and said to come inside and stay with his kids,” the teen girl said, adding she and Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, now 16, are “basically sisters.”
Diddy interjected, telling the young girl that her version of the story sounded "a little bit borderline suspect.” He then claimed he "adopted" Baroni just as Madonna, Charlize Theron, and Sandra Bullock adopted their children.
The rapper-turned-businessman continued to say that he "adopted" Baroni because he "felt that you could enjoy also having a black parent to take care of you and help you out." Diddy added that he allegedly got “permission” from the teen's mother.
Diddy concluded the video by reiterating that the young girl's new name is “Ava Baroni Combs." He then kissed her cheek. After the feds descended on his Los Angeles and Miami homes, TikTok users demanded to know what happened to Baroni.
“WHERE IS SHE NOW?!?!?!!” one user wrote. “Why all the men this is so creepy return that child," another commented.
However, the young girl might be the least of his worries right now.
RadarOnline.com told you — two of Diddy's sons, Justin, 30, and King, 25, were handcuffed and escorted from his L.A. mansion during Monday's raid.
Photos obtained by this outlet showed the chaos that unfolded as agents swarmed the properties. Diddy allegedly had no idea they were coming, said sources, adding that the rumors he was tipped off about the raids were nonsense.
His attorney later responded to the "gross overuse of military-level force," calling the whole thing a "witch hunt."
At least four individuals associated with Diddy have been interviewed by the feds, with an alleged three more scheduled post-raid, reported NBC News. Agents were seen leaving his mansions with potential evidence in clear bags and boxes. Several of the embattled rapper's phones were reportedly seized.
Diddy is reportedly at the center of a federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, abuse, firearms, and more, some accusations first brought on by his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, in her lawsuit last year. The pair have since settled but more individuals have stepped up with additional disturbing allegations against the superstar.
Diddy has denied what he's been accused of.