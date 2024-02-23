Your tip
Conservative Family Moves to Russia to Escape 'LGBTQ Ideology,' Immediately 'Disappointed' With Reality

conservative family moves to russia countryside acres yt
Source: Countryside Acres/instagram

The family quickly learned life in Russia was not what they expected.

By:

Feb. 23 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

A conservative family decided to relocate to Russia to escape "LGBTQ ideology" but quickly discovered their dream move was a nightmare.

Canadian farmer Arend Feenstra and wife Anneesa had their bank accounts frozen and complained about a lack of English, which caught the attention of the Kremlin, who did not take kindly to their insults, RadarOnline.com has learned.

conservative family moves to russia countryside acres yt
Source: Countryside Acres/youtube

Arend and Anneesa moved from Canada to Russia to escape 'left-wing ideology.'

After the family sold their farm in Canada, their profits were deemed "suspicious," and the couple had their bank accounts frozen.

A frustrated Anneesa soon took her complaints public about life in Russia. In a since-deleted YouTube video posted on their account, Countryside Acres, the farmer's wife moaned about not being able to speak Russian and how she was "very disappointed in this country at this point."

conservative family moves to russia countryside acres yt
Source: Countryside Acres/youtube

The family's bank accounts were frozen over 'suspicious' sums after they sold their farm in Canada.

"I'm ready to jump on a plane and get out of here. We've hit the first snag where you have to engage logic in this country and it's very, very frustrating," Anneesa said in the video, according to the DailyMail.

After the video was removed, Arend released an apology video in which he claimed their "thoughts aren't always conveyed properly."

conservative family moves to russia countryside acres fbjpg
Source: Countryside Acres/facebook

The family voiced their complaints in a YouTube video that was later removed.

Another video, posted on February 11, clarified that their bank accounts were no longer frozen and thus the family intended to remain in Russia "for the long haul."

The family said they decided to make the extreme decision to move to Russia because "Canada is not the same country it used to be" and blamed their complaints on "LGBTQ ideology."

"We didn't feel safe with our children there and for the future," the farmer said at a press conference. "There's a lot of left-wing ideology, LGBTQ, trans, just a lot of things that we don't agree with they teach there now."

"We wanted to get away from that for our children. But also, for economic reasons, the farming has better opportunities. We felt that Russia was best."

Arend additionally claimed Russia had the "strength" to "stand up against Western pressures," and believed the Kremlin would be able to keep "that stuff away" for years.

conservative family moves to russia countryside acres ig
Source: Countryside Acres/instagram

Arend apologized in another video and said their 'thoughts aren't always conveyed properly."

According to Human Rights Watch, Russian courts recently issued the first known "extremism convictions" stemming from the 2023 Russian Supreme Court ruling which designated the "international LGBT movement" as extremist.

The ruling was made in November but became public in mid-January. As part of the ruling, the Russian Supreme Court declared the rainbow flag forbidden as a symbol of the "LGBT movement."

The ruling has already resulted in penalties, including sentencing a woman to detention for wearing rainbow earrings after she and a friend were accosted at a restaurant.

