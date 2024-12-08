Dentist Launches Search for John Lennon's 'Secret Love Child' Using Murdered Beatles Icon's $50K Tooth on 44th Anniversary of Assassination
A dentist who acquired John Lennon's tooth for $50,000 over a decade ago is now on a mission to locate potential love children of the late Beatles star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tooth was destroyed by Dr. Michael Zuk to extract DNA for comparative testing on the 44th anniversary of the late singer's assassination.
Dr. Zuk believes Lennon, who was tragically shot dead by Mark David Chapman in New York City in 1980, might have unknowingly fathered more children due to women throwing themselves at him during the height of Beatlemania when contraception was not widely used.
The tooth, which was mistakenly believed to be one of Lennon's son Julian's baby teeth but turned out to be a molar of the legendary songwriter, is now the key piece of the dentist's search. He ground down the tooth to extract the DNA, which is used for the testing process to identify potential heirs.
Zuk, who was born before the Beatles' rise to fame, is determined to uncover any offspring that Lennon might have had apart from his confirmed sons, Julian and Sean.
Lennon welcomed son Julian with his first wife, Cynthia Powell, in 1963.
He then had another son, Sean, who was born on the star's birthday in 1975, with his second wife, Yoko Ono, in 1975, but Dr. Zuk believes the Revolution singer could have fathered more offspring unbeknownst to him.
Zuk previously claimed: "It's no secret the Beatles were all popular with the ladies.
"Hush money was discussed in various books, and while mothers may have been silenced and compensated, this does not address a child's potential rights.
"Seeing the tooth for sale was a lifetime opportunity for me."
Dr Zuk, whose name means "beetle" in Ukrainian, said if he found and could prove someone to be the Imagion singer's love child, he would want part of their inheritance.
He added: "There seems to be some expectation that I should be paying for people's comparative testing - but that's not what I'm offering.
"My intention is to work with a paternity lawyer and have a fee attached to a successful match and settlement from the estate.
"A New York City lawyer stated he was interested in collaborating."
Lennon's estate was managed solely by Ono, 91, before she handed the reigns to their son Sean, 49, and is reportedly worth more than $624 million.
The late rock star's estate is still generating an inflow of cash, and, in 2019, it was reported Lennon was one of the world's top-earning dead celebrities, alongside Michael Jackson and Johnny Cash.
Zuk's research has not gone unnoticed by Ono, who previously sent him a legal letter after he claimed he was interested in cloning the former Beatle.
The dentist said the idea of cloning Lennon was a joke and was told more out of his frustration at how the singer's son Julian, 61, was treated.
He told The Sun: "The idea of cloning came to me as a scientific possibility with interesting futuristic legal arguments - beyond what current laws even consider. If the Beatle was cloned, it could be argued he would have a right to part of his estate.
"This was for theoretical banter and perhaps was taken too seriously at the time. But it was a wake-up call to the estate that the tooth could be upsetting their control.
"Most Lennon fans were likely irritated by the way Julian was treated by the estate, and it seems unfair."