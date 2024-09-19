Inside Insane 'Baywatch' Secrets: 'Personal Fluffing, Playboy Talent Trawls, Pamela Anderson's VERY Strict Contract… and CRYSTAL METH on Set

The show's biggest name, Pamela Anderson, who played blonde bombshell C.J. Parker, was married to Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee during the height of Baywatch's popularity and it was revealed the couple's infamous sex tape – stolen from their Malibu home then leaked – boosted ratings.

Co-creator and producer Michael Berk said: "When Pam's sex tape came out, the studio said, 'Look, write her out of a couple of episodes, we've got to figure out what we'll do with this, this is a disaster.

"The next episode that aired, it shot up in the ratings. It got like twice the ratings."