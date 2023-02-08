Gender Pay Imbalance: David Hasselhoff Hauls In $4 Million Annually For Reruns — While Pam Anderson Makes ONLY $4K

Fans of the hit show Baywatch were shocked to discover that Pamela Anderson only makes $4k annually from residuals, but what may come as an even more shocking revelation is the massive income her former co-star David Hasselhoff gets for reruns.

RadarOnline.com has learned The Hoff, who sent pulses racing as the lifeguard Mitch Buchannon on the international series, earned a nice $60,000 per episode and a whopping $4 million a year for reruns, according to show insiders familiar with the pay.