Gender Pay Imbalance: David Hasselhoff Hauls In $4 Million Annually For Reruns — While Pam Anderson Makes ONLY $4K
Fans of the hit show Baywatch were shocked to discover that Pamela Anderson only makes $4k annually from residuals, but what may come as an even more shocking revelation is the massive income her former co-star David Hasselhoff gets for reruns.
RadarOnline.com has learned The Hoff, who sent pulses racing as the lifeguard Mitch Buchannon on the international series, earned a nice $60,000 per episode and a whopping $4 million a year for reruns, according to show insiders familiar with the pay.
It's estimated he raked in about $100 million or so in total for his time on the show which ran for 11 seasons.
The '90s sex symbol and famed Playboy model was certainly making a splash of her own while portraying lifeguard C.J. Parker for 110 episodes of the beach series.
Insiders said Anderson earned $300k per episode at the show's peak, roughly $6.6 million per season, which would make her total earnings about $30 million after five seasons.
The disparity in their residuals is what has caused a stir as Anderson's son spoke out about her financial struggles after the release of her Netflix documentary and memoir.
Brandon Lee, one of her two children shared with ex-husband and rocker Tommy Lee, said his mother was "a young girl making a bad deal on a big show and she was the biggest star at the time."
He added, "A lot of people made a lot of money off that, people are going to have to have their day when we come knocking … when she makes $4,000 a year off of Baywatch? That's a crime."
In comparison, the cast of Friends earned $20 million per year in residuals apiece.
Seinfeld co-creator Larry David and actor Jerry Seinfeld can each make $400 million per syndication cycle, according to a previous report by New York Magazine.
As for what led Anderson to speak out about her life, she said it felt like the right chapter for her during an interview.
The Barb Wire actress explained, "Brandon is the one who said, 'It's time, Mom. It's time to tell your story'… and I just said... 'There's where my archives are. I don't know if I've saved anything.' Turns out I saved everything."