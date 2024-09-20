Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Vladimir Putin

Mad Vlad Putin 'Obsessed With Witch Doctors' Feared to be Advising Despot On Whether to Nuke U.S.

Composite photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin reportedly sought 'blessings' from shamans over the use of nuclear weapons

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Vladimir Putin has reportedly consulted with "witch doctors" about the ongoing war in Ukraine – and whether or not he should use nuclear weapons against the U.S.

RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders claimed the Russian despot is obsessed with pagan mystics and received their "blessing" to invade Ukraine in February 2022.

Rumors of Putin's frequent consultations with shamans forced the Kremlin to address claims, which they denied.

Article continues below advertisement
inside twisted lives vladimir putin two secret sons
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Putin's 'special attitude to mysticism' has raised concerns over his mental state.

While the Kremlin denied Putin, 71, seeking advice from the so-called "witch doctors", footage captured Shaman Kara-ool Dopchun-ool giving Putin his blessing over the invasion of Ukraine last year.

State media reported Dopchun-ool blessed Russian troops as he branded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an "enemy", per the Daily Mail.

One insider alleged the despot's "special attitude to mysticism" has contributed to growing concerns about his mental state as the Ukraine war nears its third year.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin admits russia ready peace talks ukraine
Source: MEGA

Putin first launched Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 after reportedly being given a shaman's 'blessing'.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Putin recently traveled to Siberia and Mongolia, where he reportedly discussed military strategy with pagan mystics.

His travels were said to include a stop in Tuva, a mountain region known for its strong pagan beliefs. where Putin has allegedly "taken part in voodoo practices" before.

Critics, who cited Kremlin insiders, claimed the despot conducted the trip to visit shamans – and sought their blessing to deploy "the weapons of the gods".

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin admits russia ready peace talks ukraine
Source: MEGA

Putin reportedly met with shamans recently for their approval on the use of 'weapons of the gods'.

Article continues below advertisement

Putin crony Dmitry Peskov denied insiders' claims, saying: "The mentioned circumstances related to the Russian president's visit to Mongolia in September 2024 have no connection to reality."

Exiled author Mikhail Zygar pushed back on Peskov's statement and claimed Moscow insiders told him theories sparked by the trip.

He wrote: "Mongolia and Tuva are considered the home of the most powerful shamans in the world.

"Mongolia and Tuva are considered the home of the most powerful shamans in the world.

"And he apparently combines his interest in Orthodox mysticism with pagan traditions."

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Chatter surrounding Putin's travel centered on him seeking shaman's blessings on the use of nuclear weapons out of fear he was "angering the spirits".

Zygar additionally pointed to reports Putin met with shamans in 2022 before he invaded Ukraine. He claimed "all of them assured (Putin) of a military victory".

One claim from October 2022 alleged the despot had "two meetings with shamans" and was "actively preparing for a nuclear war".

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin kills year old girl glide bomb apartment complex
Source: MEGA

Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the despot's recent travels were to meet with shamans.

Article continues below advertisement

Telegram channel General SVR wrote: "The shamans performed a 'rite' for Putin, in...which they said that 'a burning bird brings victory and death', leaving the interpretation…to the president's painful fantasy."

Putin's former speechwriter, Abbas Gallyamov, who is now an exiled political analyst, also supported claims about Putin seeking blessings for nuclear weapons.

He said on Telegram: "In addition to receiving a blessing to use nuclear weapons (the weapons of the gods), Putin was also interested in the question of his own longevity, as well as reincarnation.

"He was said to be very pleased with the meetings and the rituals performed.

Article continues below advertisement

Gallyamov continued: "Nuclear weapons are the weapons of the gods, and such power is not given to a mere mortal.

"If a mere mortal wants to use the weapons of the gods, then he must undergo the appropriate rituals and receive the blessing of heaven."

He added: "All this does not seem crazy to me."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.