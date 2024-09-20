Mad Vlad Putin 'Obsessed With Witch Doctors' Feared to be Advising Despot On Whether to Nuke U.S.
Vladimir Putin has reportedly consulted with "witch doctors" about the ongoing war in Ukraine – and whether or not he should use nuclear weapons against the U.S.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders claimed the Russian despot is obsessed with pagan mystics and received their "blessing" to invade Ukraine in February 2022.
Rumors of Putin's frequent consultations with shamans forced the Kremlin to address claims, which they denied.
While the Kremlin denied Putin, 71, seeking advice from the so-called "witch doctors", footage captured Shaman Kara-ool Dopchun-ool giving Putin his blessing over the invasion of Ukraine last year.
State media reported Dopchun-ool blessed Russian troops as he branded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an "enemy", per the Daily Mail.
One insider alleged the despot's "special attitude to mysticism" has contributed to growing concerns about his mental state as the Ukraine war nears its third year.
Meanwhile, Putin recently traveled to Siberia and Mongolia, where he reportedly discussed military strategy with pagan mystics.
His travels were said to include a stop in Tuva, a mountain region known for its strong pagan beliefs. where Putin has allegedly "taken part in voodoo practices" before.
Critics, who cited Kremlin insiders, claimed the despot conducted the trip to visit shamans – and sought their blessing to deploy "the weapons of the gods".
Putin crony Dmitry Peskov denied insiders' claims, saying: "The mentioned circumstances related to the Russian president's visit to Mongolia in September 2024 have no connection to reality."
Exiled author Mikhail Zygar pushed back on Peskov's statement and claimed Moscow insiders told him theories sparked by the trip.
He wrote: "Mongolia and Tuva are considered the home of the most powerful shamans in the world.
"And he apparently combines his interest in Orthodox mysticism with pagan traditions."
Chatter surrounding Putin's travel centered on him seeking shaman's blessings on the use of nuclear weapons out of fear he was "angering the spirits".
Zygar additionally pointed to reports Putin met with shamans in 2022 before he invaded Ukraine. He claimed "all of them assured (Putin) of a military victory".
One claim from October 2022 alleged the despot had "two meetings with shamans" and was "actively preparing for a nuclear war".
Telegram channel General SVR wrote: "The shamans performed a 'rite' for Putin, in...which they said that 'a burning bird brings victory and death', leaving the interpretation…to the president's painful fantasy."
Putin's former speechwriter, Abbas Gallyamov, who is now an exiled political analyst, also supported claims about Putin seeking blessings for nuclear weapons.
He said on Telegram: "In addition to receiving a blessing to use nuclear weapons (the weapons of the gods), Putin was also interested in the question of his own longevity, as well as reincarnation.
"He was said to be very pleased with the meetings and the rituals performed.
Gallyamov continued: "Nuclear weapons are the weapons of the gods, and such power is not given to a mere mortal.
"If a mere mortal wants to use the weapons of the gods, then he must undergo the appropriate rituals and receive the blessing of heaven."
He added: "All this does not seem crazy to me."
