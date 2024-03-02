Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Sparks Feud Between Ryan Seacrest and Remaining Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan: Report
Katy Perry's abrupt departure from American Idol reportedly has remaining judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan fearing they're on the chopping block, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Perry, 39, recently announced her exit from the singing competition — and made it sound like the move was her choice, but sources dished the Hot N Cold singer's insensitive behavior toward contestants had fans calling for her head — and producers plotting to give her the ax!
Insiders now claim Lionel, 74, and Bryan, 47, have accused longtime host Ryan Seacrest, 49, of selfishly sucking up to Idol top brass to torpedo other talent — and save his own hide!
"They're angry at Ryan and bracing for him to throw them under the bus because he's already started blabbing about how they may need to come up with a fresh new lineup with Katy gone," a tipster told the National Enquirer.
According to moles, country hunk Luke and R&B legend Lionel have each raked in close to $100 million during their seven-year stints — and are terrified about getting tossed from the gravy train.
"Katy's departure has them worried this could be the end for them as well," a source explained.
"The show's made them richer than ever. But bosses clearly want to liven things up — and maybe they won't stop with replacing only Katy," the insider continued.
"Luke and Lionel feel they deserve a lot more respect and they're not getting love from Ryan, who's cozying up to bosses and making himself look good!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lionel, Luke and Ryan's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, insiders claim Idol producers are already plotting to replace Luke with rising country star Jelly Roll.
The 47-year-old Country Girl singer has spoken about wanting to cut back on his career commitments to spend more time with wife Caroline and their two teen sons — and with Katy's exit, he wish may be granted sooner than later.
Producers reportedly feel Jelly Roll, who has been named as a mentor on the show, could be a top pick for Luke's replacement.
"It's doubtful Luke will continue on Idol after this season, so they're bringing Jelly on to test the waters and see how viewers react," an insider dished.
"Their only worry is that Jelly is such a sweet guy, he won't have the heart to be brutally honest in critiquing a contestant — but he would instantly make the show hotter and more relevant!"