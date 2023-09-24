Your tip
'He Believes He Deserves Better': Lionel Richie Privately Fuming Over Diana Ross Blowing Him Off

Source: MEGA

Beyoncé has been caught in the middle of Lionel Richie and Diana Ross' feud.

Sep. 24 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Lionel Richie, 74, is furious with Diana Ross, 79, for blowing him off his requests to perform together but showed up at an appearance for Beyoncé, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie slammed Diana Ross during a recent performance in San Francisco.

The former Commodores frontman, who's sold more than 100 million records, recently blasted his onetime duet partner for shooting down his invitation to sing their massive 1981 hit, Endless Love.

The Baby Love singer instead opted to attend a birthday celebration for Beyoncé — and Richie didn't take the snub lightly.

Source: MEGA

Ross opted to make a guest appearance at Beyoncé's LA show instead of joining Richie on stage.

During a recent performance in San Francisco, the 74-year-old singer slammed Ross in a scathing speech to the shocked crowd.

"[For] 37 years Diana said no [to singing the song]," Richie told the audience. "What made you think tonight she was going to show up to the show? She ain't coming."

Richie continued his fiery remarks — and threw Beyoncé under the bus in the process.

Source: MEGA

Richie blasted Ross for refusing to perform their 1981 hit song 'Endless Love' for decades.

"She's over there singing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé!" Richie added. "P----- me off!"

Ross' decision to pass on reuniting with Richie for a performance of their hit song in San Fransisco appeared to strike more than just a nerve with the R&B singer — and possibly for sentimental reasons.

Not only was Endless Love one of the biggest hits of the decade — it was also Richie's first chart-topping hit after he left the Commodores, making the single all the more special to him.

Source: MEGA

Ross serenaded Beyoncé for her birthday on September 4.

While the song saw massive success, Richie and Ross only performed the ballad live together on one occasion, at the 1982 Academy Awards.

"Lionel laughed it off in public but is furious with Diana because he believes she's only using Beyoncé to worm her way back into the spotlight with a younger crowd," an insider alleged to the National Enquirer. "While she considers him a part of her past, he believes he deserves better."

The source added that Richie allegedly believed he deserved more from Ross considering that "he wrote the song and it was a hit for her too."

Ross was hundreds of miles away from Richie's San Francisco performance when she dazzled Los Angeles fans who turned out for Beyonce's Renaissance show on September 4, which also happened to be the Drunk in Love singer's 42 birthday.

The legendary female vocalists joined each other on stage and Ross serenaded Beyoncé on her B-day.

While attendees were shocked and amazed by Ross and Beyoncé joining forces, it appeared Richie was salty in the Bay Area.

