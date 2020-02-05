Sofia Richie Explains Why She Won’t Return To ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Sofia Richie Explains Why She Won’t Return To ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Model made cameo during awkward vacation with Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian.

Don’t expect another Sofia Richie cameo on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — the model has no plans of returning to the series.

RadarOnline.com readers know fans went wild when Sofia, 21, appeared in the last season of KUWTK with boyfriend Scott Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian. The young star held her own when placed in awkward situations with his man’s baby mama: including a family dinner and an intimate hot tub incident while on vacation.

While Sofia has nothing nasty to say about her experience on the reality TV show, she doesn’t see herself going back anytime soon.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the opening of the Marcell Von Berlin flagship store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4, Sofia explained her decision.

“Well, because I want to get into acting!” she said. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.”

“Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it,” she added. “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.”

Sofia explained that as the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie and the younger sister to actress Nicole Richie, she has always somewhat doubted her potential and “kind of felt like I was stuck in everyone’s shadow.” Now, however, she hopes to push her boundaries and fully immerse herself in the world of acting.

“I’m very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I’ve kind of navigated into my lane and it’s been great for me,” she added.

Sofia also appeared in the first season of boyfriend Scott’s show, Flip It Like Disick. It’s unclear if she will stop her cameos there as well if the series is picked up for another season.