Iowa vs. Penn State Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/23/23)
Iowa and Penn State meet in a college football matchup at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Penn State is favored to win against Iowa on Saturday. The over/under is set at 40.5 for total points scored.
Iowa vs. Penn State 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Iowa Iowa vs. Penn State Penn State
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Iowa +14.5 (-110), Penn State -14.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Iowa +490, Penn State -650
- Total: Over/Under 40.5 (-105/-115)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Iowa vs. Penn State Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Iowa vs. Penn State matchup using advanced data and technology to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Let's cut to the chase – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Penn State has a 90% chance of beating Iowa at Beaver Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both Iowa and Penn State have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 40.5 points is also considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Iowa vs. Penn State
Our free data-driven pick for the Iowa vs. Penn State game on Saturday is to bet on Penn State moneyline (-650).
All of the predictions in this article are based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.
Iowa vs. Penn State Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Iowa vs. Penn State at Beaver Stadium has Penn State winning 27-12.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Iowa vs. Penn State
Saturday's college football matchup between Iowa and Penn State on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium.
