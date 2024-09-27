Prince Harry Mercilessly Trolled Over Cringey Haunted House TV Spot: 'He's Screaming Coz He Just Realized He Married CON of Century Meghan Markle'

Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Prince Harry Mercilessly Trolled Over Cringey Haunted House TV Spot: 'He's Screaming Coz He Just Realised He Married CON of Century Meghan Markle'
Source: THE TONIGHT SHOW JIMMY FALLON/YOUTUBE

Prince Harry was heavily mocked for his cameo on The Tonight Show.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry has been heavily trolled for his haunted house cameo on The Tonight Show, with fans joking he screamed because the royal "realized he's married to Meghan Markle".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the extent of the mocking the Duke of Sussex received following his surprise appearance on Thursday night alongside host Jimmy Fallon.

prince harry trolled haunted house screaming meghan markle
Source: THE TONIGHT SHOW JIMMY FALLON/YOUTUBE

The royal was heard screaming during the haunted house skit with host Jimmy Fallon.

Harry, 40, could be heard shouting "Jesus, f---" as he made his way around Fallon's new Tonightmares attraction at the Rockefeller Center in New York.

In one amusing moment of the skit on NBC, which lasted almost three minutes, an actress playing a zombie failed to recognize Harry.

prince harry trolled haunted house screaming meghan markle
Source: THE TONIGHT SHOW JIMMY FALLON/YOUTUBE

Harry compared a spooky-looking actor to singer Michael Buble.

After he passed her by, she was shown asking a colleague: "Who was that?"

At another point in the segment, Harry joked that one of the other actors looked like Canadian singer Michael Buble.

However, despite the Duke of Sussex appearing to have fun, some viewers were not convinced the skit was a good idea.

prince harry trolled haunted house screaming meghan markle
Source: THE TONIGHT SHOW JIMMY FALLON/YOUTUBE

Fans joked the royal's screams were because he realized he's married to Meghan Markle.

Flooding social media with comments, one user wrote: "He just realized he married the biggest CON of the century Meghan Markle."

Another added: "I seriously could not detest this guy more and wish he would leave the US and take his constant publicity stunts with him."

prince harry trolled haunted house screaming meghan markle
Source: THE TONIGHT SHOW JIMMY FALLON/YOUTUBE

His stint on The Tonight Show was Harry's latest solo appearance without Meghan in recent weeks.

Prince Harry

A third commented: "Absolute joke and weasel of a man. He married trash and became trash."

And another ranted: "Dude's only claim to fame is he used to be a member of the Royal family. Now he is a joke. Sad, really."

Harry's appearance on the show comes after he carried out days of engagements on an east coast trip without the Duchess of Sussex, 43, during UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.

RadarOnline.com revealed how Harry and Meghan's solo engagements have fuelled rumors their marriage is in crisis since Harry's 40th birthday "lads' trip" earlier this month.

prince harry meghan markle american dream best pal angry boy
Source: By: MEGA

Meghan and Harry were once inseparable, but are now said to be spending more and more time apart.

A source told RadarOnline: "Rumors Harry and Meghan's marriage is in crisis have been rife since he went on his 'lads' holiday' for his 40th, and these solo trips only serve to confirm it.

"Him heading off alone is not a sign of a couple that is inseparable."

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun it is "significant" Harry is now doing much more on his own.

He said: "They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.

"I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part.

"He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here."

