Prince Harry Mercilessly Trolled Over Cringey Haunted House TV Spot: 'He's Screaming Coz He Just Realized He Married CON of Century Meghan Markle'
Prince Harry has been heavily trolled for his haunted house cameo on The Tonight Show, with fans joking he screamed because the royal "realized he's married to Meghan Markle".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the extent of the mocking the Duke of Sussex received following his surprise appearance on Thursday night alongside host Jimmy Fallon.
After he passed her by, she was shown asking a colleague: "Who was that?"
At another point in the segment, Harry joked that one of the other actors looked like Canadian singer Michael Buble.
However, despite the Duke of Sussex appearing to have fun, some viewers were not convinced the skit was a good idea.
Flooding social media with comments, one user wrote: "He just realized he married the biggest CON of the century Meghan Markle."
Another added: "I seriously could not detest this guy more and wish he would leave the US and take his constant publicity stunts with him."
A third commented: "Absolute joke and weasel of a man. He married trash and became trash."
And another ranted: "Dude's only claim to fame is he used to be a member of the Royal family. Now he is a joke. Sad, really."
Harry's appearance on the show comes after he carried out days of engagements on an east coast trip without the Duchess of Sussex, 43, during UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.
RadarOnline.com revealed how Harry and Meghan's solo engagements have fuelled rumors their marriage is in crisis since Harry's 40th birthday "lads' trip" earlier this month.
A source told RadarOnline: "Rumors Harry and Meghan's marriage is in crisis have been rife since he went on his 'lads' holiday' for his 40th, and these solo trips only serve to confirm it.
"Him heading off alone is not a sign of a couple that is inseparable."
Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun it is "significant" Harry is now doing much more on his own.
He said: "They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.
"I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part.
"He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here."
