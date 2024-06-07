'What a Downfall': Russell Brand Trashed for Hanging With Donald Trump Jr. After Dad Donald's Historic Conviction
Russell Brand is being ripped a new one after sitting down with Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. The comedian, whose been accused of sexual assault and rape, proudly boasted about his time with Donald Trump's oldest child on Friday, just one week after the former president's historic conviction — and his followers aren't having it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Don Jr. was by his daddy's side for the monumental verdict in which Trump, 77, was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130k hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Brand already lost popularity after he was accused of sexual assault by several women. While he denied the allegations, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor faced fresh scrutiny ahead of the weekend over his interview with Donny Jr.
Brand seemed to be in the couple's home as one video he posted showed a huge red, white, and blue photo of the ex-president aggressively pointing with graffiti all around it.
The former first son, 46, appeared to be dishing all about the Hollywood social scene in a clip shared on the 49-year-old controversial jokester's Instagram.
Guilfoyle was seen introducing Brand to their rescue rabbit in a separate snippet.
"I had a wonderful time with @donaldjtrumpjr and the lovely @kimberlyguilfoyle while here in Florida," the comedian wrote. "These are just a couple of the stellar conversations we have over on @rumblecreators and @onlocals."
The Get Him to the Greek star interviews people from all different walks of life for his Rumble channel, but that didn't stop his followers from slamming his decision to sit down with mini Don.
"No f------ way. What a downfall. I’d like to have an expert explain me what’s been happening in his brain," one Instagram user commented. "What the f--- happened to you bro?" shared another. "Oh you just lost me, russell," posted a third.
Another user claimed that the old comedian fans knew and loved was gone.
"No one upset about who he is interviewing! It’s that the independent minded Russell we knew is gone. People followed Russell because he used to see the big picture. He wasn’t on any side because he recognized both sides were terrible. He was the third side. He understood that just because you didn’t like Trump didn’t mean you liked Biden. If he had interviewed Hunter like this I’d feel the same way. Russel used to challenge the entire system. Conventional religion. He could see through party politics manipulation. But DTJ defended him through his allegations and now he no longer can see that. Unfortunately he’s taken a side. And that would be sad even if that side was far left," posted the follower.
But not everyone was in the comment section to cancel Brand.
"Was is everyone so angry?" someone wrote. "Here for the white liberal women saying they’re going to unfollow," joked a second. "Interesting how the 'treat everyone equally' crowd start to act when someone they don’t like shows up," replied a third.
Brand has yet to respond to the backlash.