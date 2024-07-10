A federal judge in Alaska who was forced to resign over an "inappropriately sexualized relationship" with one of his law clerks sent her a number of sexually charged text messages after allegedly forcing himself on her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

U.S. District Judge Joshua M. Kindred formed "an unusually close relationship" and initiated two sexual encounters with the woman after she left her clerkship and began a new job as an assistant U.S. attorney, according to a judicial report we've obtained.