READ THE SEXTS: Creep Judge Told Law Clerk He 'Didn't Imagine' Her 'Exit Interview Would Involve That Much Oral… Argument' After Forcing Himself Upon Her
A federal judge in Alaska who was forced to resign over an "inappropriately sexualized relationship" with one of his law clerks sent her a number of sexually charged text messages after allegedly forcing himself on her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
U.S. District Judge Joshua M. Kindred formed "an unusually close relationship" and initiated two sexual encounters with the woman after she left her clerkship and began a new job as an assistant U.S. attorney, according to a judicial report we've obtained.
In October 2022, he took her out for drinks, brought her back to his chambers, and then allegedly "kissed her and grabbed her buttocks." Later that night, he sent her a text message that read, "I didn't think your ass was going to feel as good as it looks."
In another incident less than a week later, Kindred allegedly invited her to the apartment where he was staying and performed oral sex on her. "I just remember thinking like there's nothing I can do about this, like this is about to happen," she told investigators.
"You’ve been a whole ass adult. Emphasis on ass," Kindred told the woman 10 days after the sexual encounter in text messages reviewed by federal investigators. "Didn’t imagine your exit interview would involve that much oral."
"*Argument. Yes it was quite compelling," she added. "I hope so," Kindred wrote back, to which the woman replied, "I feel like I was pretty up front about that. The neighbors know, anyhow." He said, "Well, I know I enjoyed it. Got to see you from a pretty amazing perspective."
When questioned about the text exchange, Kindred initially denied having any sexual contact with her. "I can't reconcile them, but I'm telling you, we — all we did in that apartment that night was have a conversation," he claimed.
He later admitted under oath that he had deliberately lied to the special committee investigating his misconduct and that he did perform oral sex on her for "five, ten minutes" but disputed her account, maintaining that the sexual encounter was entirely consensual.
The Judicial Council of the 9th Circuit concluded that "Judge Kindred's misconduct was pervasive and abusive, constituted sexual harassment, and fostered a hostile work environment that took a personal and professional toll on multiple clerks."
Kindred, who was nominated by former president Donald Trump in 2019, was asked to resign voluntarily and submitted his official letter of resignation to President Joe Biden on July 3 without explanation.