Judge Forced to Resign After Secret Probe Found He Engaged in 'Inappropriate' Sexual Relationship With Law Clerk INSIDE His Chambers, Lied About It to Federal Investigators

According to a judicial report and 30-page court order released publicly on Monday, Kindred had "an unusually close relationship" with one of his clerks, exchanging 278 pages of text messages with her. After she left her clerkship and began a new job as an assistant U.S. attorney in October 2022, he took her out for drinks, brought her back to his chambers, and then "kissed her and grabbed her buttocks."

In another incident less than a week later, Kindred invited her to the apartment where he was staying and performed oral sex on her. "I just remember thinking like there's nothing I can do about this, like this is about to happen," she told investigators. Following the sexual encounters, he allegedly told her to "keep your head down and shut the f--- up."