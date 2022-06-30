Biden Says He's In Favor Of Killing Filibuster To Protect Abortion Rights
President Joe Biden said he would be in favor of killing the filibuster in Congress to pass federal abortion legislation after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling, Radar has learned.
Referring to the Supreme Court decision as "outrageous," Biden spoke to reporters following a meeting with European NATO leaders. According to the Daily Mail, Biden also called himself the "messenger" on abortion rights despite the fact that left-wing allies and critics have said he should have acted sooner.
"The first and foremost thing we should do, is make it clear how outrageous this decision was and how much it impacts - not just on a woman's right to choose, which is a critical, critical piece - but on privacy generally," Biden said. "And so I'm going to be talking to the governors as to what actions they think I should be taking as well."
Biden has previously noted that he does not have the authority to change the Roe v. Wade ruling, saying that Congress would need to act for another reversal. He's called on Congress to codify abortion protections into law.
"The way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that," Biden said. "And if the filibuster gets in the way, it's like voting rights, it should be we provide an exception for this."
The filibuster presents an obstacle as any attempt to pass federal voting rights legislation would require 60 votes in the Senate. Currently, the Senate has a 50-50 split, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the potential tiebreaking vote.
Biden was direct when asked if he was the best messenger to carry the torch for another overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to the Daily Mail.
"Yeah, I am. I'm the president of the United States of America. That makes me the best messenger," he said. "And I really think that it's a serious, serious problem that the Court has thrust upon the United States - not just in terms of the right to choose, but in terms of the right to who you can marry, the right - a whole range of issues related to privacy."
Biden said the Supreme Court "just wiped it all out," referring to the right to privacy.
"And so, I'm the only president they got, and I feel extremely strongly that I'm going to do everything in my power, which I legally can do in terms of executive orders, as well as push the Congress and the public," Biden said. "The bottom line here is: If you care, if the polling data is correct, and you think this decision by the court was an outrage or a significant mistake, vote. Show up and vote."