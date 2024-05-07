Wife of South Carolina Pastor Mica Miller's Death Ruled Self-Inflicted as Chilling 911 Audio Surfaces

The wound was "not in the back of the head, as it has been speculated," Johnson said. The medical examiner also asked the public to "await the full timeline of events before making assumptions and coming to conclusions."

The sheriff's office also worked to curb conjecture, confirming in a statement that the "death investigation that has tugged on the hearts of people across the nation has been ruled a suicide."

"The decision was based on surveillance footage, interviews, physical evidence, and the examination of the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office," the department wrote.