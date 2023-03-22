Singer Jewel Accuses Her Mom Of Embezzling $100 Million From Her

The singer added that she remembered feeling "loved" at the time, even though her mother would often not support her needs or concerns. The Never Broken author recalled her mother telling her she had such a "powerful" mind that the singer could "sit and stare" at a lightbulb and control it turning on and off.

"What it actually was was my mom didn’t want to stay there and be with me, and she babysat me by having me watch light bulbs," Jewel said. "So sometimes the appearance of an attached figure isn’t what it seems."

At age 48, Jewel appeared to make amends with both her parent's past — and losing all her money under her mom's watch.

"My mom isn’t a villain. My dad isn’t a villain," Jewel added. "People get some things right and people get some things wrong."