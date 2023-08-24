Mother of Tory Lanez’s Son Involved in Car Accident That Left Her With Serious Injuries, Disfigurement: Lawsuit

The mother of Tory Lanez’s son Kai was injured in a nasty car accident that left her with serious injuries — and now she’s demanding damages from the driver of the other car involved, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Raina Chassagne, who appeared at Tory’s sentencing earlier this month, sued a man named Angelo Perry Thrower, Geico General Insurance Company and Vera-Williamson Investments aka Vera Buick GMC.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @torylanez/instagram

In her suit, Raina, who is the mother to Tory’s 6-year-old Kai, claimed that she was involved in an accident on December 6, 2022. She was in the car that was hit by Angelo’s car while out in Pembroke Pines, Florida. She said the other driver “had a duty to operate and/or maintain the motor vehicle he was driving in a safe and reasonable manner to keep control of the vehicle so that the vehicle would not collide with any other vehicles or pedestrians.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Raina claimed that, on the date in question, Angelo “carelessly and negligently operated and/or maintained the aforementioned motor vehicle so as to cause it to collide with the motor vehicle in which Plaintiff was a passenger. She said due to Angelo’s alleged negligence, she suffered significant and severe bodily injury that is permanent. She said the accident caused her pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, physical impairment, inconvenience, mental anguish, loss of capacity of the enjoyment of life, hospital expenses and loss of earnings and loss of ability to earn money in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Geico denied all allegations of wrongdoing and accused Raina of failing to wear her seatbelt when the accident occurred. “The plaintiff had available for use a fully operational seatbelt which, had it been properly utilized, would have substantially reduced or prevented the damages claimed by Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s failure to property use the seatbelt was negligent and the damages claimed should be reduced in proportion to Plaintiff’s negligence,” the response read.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Per the police report, officers determined Angelo was at fault due to him running a red light. It noted both cars were towed due to damages. The case is ongoing. On top of the court battle, Raina watched her ex-Tory be sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.