Autopsy Stunner: Guns N' Roses Guitarist Slash's Step-daughter Died of 'Poisonous, Flammable Gas-Induced' Suicide

Autopsy Stunner: Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Slash’s Stepdaughter Died of ‘Poisonous, Flammable Gas’ Induced Suicide
Source: Instagram/MEGA

Slash's stepdaughter's cause of death has been revealed.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's cause of death has been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office determined her manner of death was suicide from hydrogen sulfide toxicity.

guns n roses guitarist slashs stepdaughter died poisonous gas induced suicide
Source: Instagram

Slash's partner, Meegan Hodges, with her daughter Lucy-Bleu Knight.

Hydrogen sulfide is a hazardous and flammable gas that poses significant human risks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), acute exposure to hydrogen sulfide can lead to symptoms such as nausea, headaches, delirium, loss of balance, tremors, convulsions, and irritation of the skin and eyes.

In cases of high exposure, the gas can cause rapid loss of consciousness and can be fatal.

The coroner's office told the NY Post: “Ms. Knight was found unresponsive in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check. Death was pronounced at 1500 hours."

“An examination was performed by a deputy medical examiner on July 22. The cause of death was certified on August 29.”

The 25-year-old's cause of death was not announced initially because additional testing was required.

Source: @Slash/Instagram

Slash called Knight 'a charming, lovable, sweet soul'.

Slash, 59, announced Knight had died on Instagram.

He called Knight "an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul", adding she "passed away peacefully".

He also asked fans to respect the their "privacy" as he and his family “grieve and process this devastating loss."

Slash added he would like “social media speculation to be kept to a minimum.”

Celebrity deaths
Source: @Slash/Instagram

The guitarist asked that 'social media speculation' be 'kept to a minimum' in the wake of Knight's death.

Knight was the daughter of Slash’s longtime partner, Meegan Hodges, and her ex, Mark Knight.

Although they have never married, Slash considered Knight a stepsister to his biological children: sons London, 22, and Cash, 20.

Before he and Hodges posted news of her death on Instagram, Slash announced that shows on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. blues music tour from July 22 to July 27 were canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Slash added to the announcement: "We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

Source: @lulubleuu/Instagram

Hours after Slash announced Knight's death, a photo was posted to her Instagram.

After Slash announced her death, oddly, a post went live on Knight's own Instagram.

In the image, she looks intense but is glancing away from the camera.

In her caption, she cryptically wrote: Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry.

"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable.

"May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

