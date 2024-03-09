Mitch McConnell’s Sister-in-Law Called Her Friends for Help Before Tragically Drowning in Her Tesla: Report
Angela Chao, a billionaire shipping industry CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, drowned in a pond at her Texas ranch after she accidentally put her Tesla into reverse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, Chao had been spending the weekend with seven of her closest girlfriends who had flown in from New York to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
After enjoying an evening with her friends, eating and drinking at a 10-bedroom guesthouse on the ranch, reportedly known as 'the inn', Chao decided to return to the main house, where her son was sleeping.
Her husband, venture capitalist Jim Breyer, was reportedly away at a conference in Dubai at the time of the accident.
In a report by the Wall Street Journal, Chao allegedly shifted her dark blue Tesla Model X SUV into "reverse" when she meant to shift into "drive" as she attempted to make a three-point turn.
While performing the maneuver, the electric car drove straight down into one of the estate's many ponds, where it quickly began to sink.
Unable to open the car door or window to free herself, Chao made a panicked phone call to one of her friends who were still inside the guest house.
Chao's friends called the emergency services, hoping they would arrive on the scene and be able to tow her SUV out of the pond and free her before she drowned.
According to CNBC, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a letter to state Attorney General Ken Paxton which read, "Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity."
“This incident was not a typical accident,” the agency added.
First responders spent more than an hour trying to get Chao out of her vehicle.
“The deputies were in the water standing on what they believed was the vehicle, trying to gain access to the possible victim inside the vehicle,” fire Lt. Royce Penshorn said in the report.
A two-man rescue crew eventually pulled Chao from the car around 12:56 a.m., and EMS responders attempted to resuscitate her for 43 minutes — unfortunately, it was too late.
On Friday night, in response to the tragic news, Chao's husband simply wrote: "We are heartbroken."
Chao's father, James S.C. Chao, also shared his own statement, which read, "It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved youngest daughter, Angela Chao."
"Angela is a brilliant woman, a charismatic and visionary leader, and much-loved by all her sisters, our entire family, and friends," he continued. ''As a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, wife and friend, she was unfailingly filial, thoughtful, kind and devoted.'