Nikki Bella Reveals She Wanted To Freeze Eggs Before Learning She Was Pregnant WWE star suffered from PCOS, a disorder that can affect reproductivity.

Nikki Bella is happily pregnant with her first child, but just before discovering she was expecting, the star wanted to start the process of freezing her eggs!

The former professional wrestler 36, opened up to PEOPLE about the fertility struggles she endured before learning that she would be a mom.

Nikki admitted she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev were “totally surprised.”

“We both had to digest,” she told the publication. “It took us both a good week. We both were shocked.”

“I can’t believe this because it’s not like we were trying or, ‘Hey, we’re married, let’s have a baby.’ That wasn’t it at all,” she continued. “I didn’t think I could get pregnant. [I thought] that I’d have to have help, so I was in the process of going to freeze my eggs.”

Last month, in an emotional interview with Health, the Total Bellas star disclosed she suffered from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that “kills your fertility.”

The condition resulted in brown spots, acne, weight fluctuations, and hair loss for Nikki and she “was devastated” after learning there is still no cure.

“I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom,” she said at the time. “So, yes, I do feel like being a mom is in my future. I am just not sure how soon.”

Then, on Wednesday, January 29, Nikki and her twin Brie Bella, announced that they are both pregnant and expecting their babies a week apart from each other. Now, Nikki is extremely happy about becoming a mother.

“Even though I feel really sick, I can’t believe I’m going to be a mom soon,” Nikki said during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing!”

Nikki admitted to PEOPLE that when she was with John Cena, she did not think she would get the chance to be a mother.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” she added. “So when I thought it was going to be taken, for me, it was really difficult. I was just like, ‘Gosh, I can’t imagine life without being a mom and experiencing the miracle of life and raising a child.’ I’m just so family-oriented that I couldn’t imagine not having that family life.”

Nikki’s love for family does not come as a surprise to readers. Radar previously reported she was extremely nervous about meeting Artem’s parents when their romance got serious, as she wanted to have “an amazing first impression.” Despite a language barrier, the meeting turned out to be “really cute” and she got a stamp of approval from her future in-laws.

Nikki got engaged to WWE star John, 42, after six years of dating, still, the pair split in July 2018 because of differences in long term goals.

“It’s true that Nikki wants kids while John’s a career-focused maniac, and that’s always been their biggest problem,” a source exclusively told Radar at the time.