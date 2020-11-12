Nikki Bella Says Ex John Cena Reached Out to Her and Twin Brie After They Gave Birth

Nikki Bella Says Ex John Cena Reached Out to Her and Twin Brie After They Gave Birth The former WWE diva said that she'll always be 'tied' to her ex-fiancé.

No bad blood! Nikki Bella revealed that despite their split, she and John Cena will always be connected. The former WWE Diva, 36, told Us Weekly that her ex-fiancé reached out after she and twin sister Brie Bella gave birth one day apart.

“John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years,” she told the publication while talking about the new season of Total Bellas. “All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!”

She continued, “So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!”

Bella and Cena called it quits in 2018 after six years together. She has since moved on with Artem Chigvintsev, who proposed in January. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Matteo, in July. One day later, Bella’s sister welcomed her second child, a son named Buddy, with husband Bryan Danielson. As for Cena, he married Shay Shariatzadeh in October.